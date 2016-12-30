Mr Bliss wrote: And that "Bulls fan" won't be one of the 2 thousand who have stuck with them in their time of need.

Indeed and for every one like that there will probably be a 100 decent fans.Bradford were arrogant when they were at the top of the pile, just as Wigan fans often are now and Leeds fans used to be (before their reality check of last season) but, lets face it, we all start to follow a club, sometimes on a whim or, because we've gone to a game with friends etc and some stick with that club through thick and thin or, thin and thinner in our case.In Bradfords circumstances, the rivalry stuff is just unnecessary.They are in the mire (again) and may come through the other side but, those wanting them to disappear or drop even lower should have a quick look in the mirror.Our plight wasn't exactly any better until MC steadied the ship.Personally, I think that we should show a bit more class and wish them well