Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:49 pm
There are a few arrogant tools from Bradford but you have to feel for the decent fans, we have been here more than most so know what they are going through. I wish them all the luck in the world, it's fine teams getting relegated but as a sport we are not big enough to have 2 of our best supported clubs languishing in the lower leagues.

Fri Dec 30, 2016 4:03 pm
Never forget about 8 years ago this bulls fan came up to me and said our average gate is 11,000 and yours is 2 ,he laughs last laughs the longest ,bye bye bulls

Fri Dec 30, 2016 4:11 pm
cosmicat wrote:
Never forget about 8 years ago this bulls fan came up to me and said our average gate is 11,000 and yours is 2 ,he laughs last laughs the longest ,bye bye bulls

Were you really old enough to watch them 8 years ago.
It's not hard to see why Vasty loses his patience with you :lol:

Fri Dec 30, 2016 4:15 pm
bentleberry wrote:
And none of the clubs in West Yorkshire fill all of those criteria


Just give us another couple of years. :wink: Happy new year in advance to you all.

Fri Dec 30, 2016 4:19 pm
cosmicat wrote:
Never forget about 8 years ago this bulls fan came up to me and said our average gate is 11,000 and yours is 2 ,he laughs last laughs the longest ,bye bye bulls


And that "Bulls fan" won't be one of the 2 thousand who have stuck with them in their time of need.
Fear: The best insurance money can buy.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:01 pm
inside man wrote:
There are a few arrogant tools from Bradford but you have to feel for the decent fans, we have been here more than most so know what they are going through. I wish them all the luck in the world, it's fine teams getting relegated but as a sport we are not big enough to have 2 of our best supported clubs languishing in the lower leagues.


Aye but whose fault is that?

Fri Dec 30, 2016 5:18 pm
Mr Bliss wrote:
And that "Bulls fan" won't be one of the 2 thousand who have stuck with them in their time of need.


Indeed and for every one like that there will probably be a 100 decent fans.
Bradford were arrogant when they were at the top of the pile, just as Wigan fans often are now and Leeds fans used to be (before their reality check of last season) but, lets face it, we all start to follow a club, sometimes on a whim or, because we've gone to a game with friends etc and some stick with that club through thick and thin or, thin and thinner in our case.

In Bradfords circumstances, the rivalry stuff is just unnecessary.

They are in the mire (again) and may come through the other side but, those wanting them to disappear or drop even lower should have a quick look in the mirror.
Our plight wasn't exactly any better until MC steadied the ship.

Personally, I think that we should show a bit more class and wish them well :IDEA:
