wrencat1873 wrote:
Bang on mate.
The ideal would be, as per the franchise criteria, for all clubs to be financially strong, playing out of modern stadia and playing in front of 10,000 plus fans.
Sadly, only about 3 or 4 of the top flight clubs tick all of these boxes.
And none of the clubs in West Yorkshire fill all of those criteria
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:29 pm
I have to say I feel very little towards the Bulls. Their supporters had the good times and let everyone know about it. But it was all from cheating the cap and paying above the odds. The arrogance was awful and I'm a big believer in karma. They won't have a sniff of SL for 5 to 6 years imho.
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:43 pm
I was more comparing the Bulls to Rangers in sense of dropping down to the basement and how quick they have turned things around.
The offloading of players I was thinking back to when we did that in 2000. I think was it all players over 25 went and we completed the season using the younger players.
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:55 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I was more comparing the Bulls to Rangers in sense of dropping down to the basement and how quick they have turned things around.
The offloading of players I was thinking back to when we did that in 2000. I think was it all players over 25 went and we completed the season using the younger players.
Again, the difference between Rangers dropping to the basement and Bradford dropping to the basement, is that Rangers still had the fan base and always would have.
Rangers could bring players in, who would still be head and shoulders above anything they were playing against.
If Bradford dropped to the basement, the pool of players isn't there to pick from, the crowds would drop off even more, probably leaving them with no option but to move away fron Odsal.
I'm like Mable on this one, I'd like to say it's sad but 3 times in 4 years is a different type of sad, or stupidity.
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:56 pm
Mable_Syrup wrote:
I have to say I feel very little towards the Bulls. Their supporters had the good times and let everyone know about it. But it was all from cheating the cap and paying above the odds. The arrogance was awful and I'm a big believer in karma. They won't have a sniff of SL for 5 to 6 years imho.
Im not bothered about Bradford mainly due to caisley and their arrogance in their unsustainable bullmania years, I do have sympathy with their genuine fans but they will come back stronger whatever happens in the next few days. Bradford were a average club before a few years of "bullmania" winning everything getting big crowds,most clubs would get big crowds winning trophies every year. They couldn't afford it stopped winning trophies they were back to being an average club again but for some reason thought they were a big club and became the mess they are now.
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:48 pm
Do we honestly judge a whole club, its infrastructure, the people who work there, the volounteers, the fans, by the actions of a chosen few who have made some horrendous choices, or been given terrible advice?
I could wish nothing more on them to have the fortune to find people like own owners, who took a basket case of a club and worked it like crazy, but using means that were at their disposal and without giving us false optimism.
It is beyond my comprehension that there is no Bradford. If they fold, a new club will surely emerge, and it still has time and support to make is successful once again, but in a structured manner and at a reasonable pace.
The current situation is crap and I genuinely hope it is resolved asap - for all concerned!
|
Thu Dec 29, 2016 9:52 pm
bentleberry wrote:
And none of the clubs in West Yorkshire fill all of those criteria
Indeed, Leeds come closest but, none quite get there.
Some are further away than others
|
Fri Dec 30, 2016 8:57 am
TRB wrote:
Do we honestly judge a whole club, its infrastructure, the people who work there, the volounteers, the fans, by the actions of a chosen few who have made some horrendous choices, or been given terrible advice?
I could wish nothing more on them to have the fortune to find people like own owners, who took a basket case of a club and worked it like crazy, but using means that were at their disposal and without giving us false optimism.
It is beyond my comprehension that there is no Bradford. If they fold, a new club will surely emerge, and it still has time and support to make is successful once again, but in a structured manner and at a reasonable pace.
The current situation is crap and I genuinely hope it is resolved asap - for all concerned!
I think because people on here including us both warned arrogant and delusional Bulls fans on here what would happen feel vindicated. However as you say we shouldn't confuse the action of individuals with the club as a whole - we know that better than most.
I really think a lot of fans don't realise how small our game is. In football if a premiership team goes pop then imho at least thirty teams have the potential to replace them. Outside SL at the moment there are possibly three teams that could give SL a crack and one of those represents a street in Wakefield!
People may believe that these clubs can be replaced by expansion clubs like Toronto - personally I don't give that club a snowballs chance in hell. If as a game we can't keep it alive in Bradford then seriously what chance at all in virgin territory.
We can't afford to abandon Bradford because there is no alternative and SL will shrink even more than the pathetic 12 teams it just about has. Bradford is a city and when run well the club gets city sized gates and we need that.
There needs to be a rescue package but it has to be transparent and fair to the rest of the game and must involve Bradford starting again with no assistance where promotion to SL is concerned.
Fri Dec 30, 2016 9:10 am
Mabel just about sums it up for me as well.
