TRB wrote: Do we honestly judge a whole club, its infrastructure, the people who work there, the volounteers, the fans, by the actions of a chosen few who have made some horrendous choices, or been given terrible advice?



I could wish nothing more on them to have the fortune to find people like own owners, who took a basket case of a club and worked it like crazy, but using means that were at their disposal and without giving us false optimism.



It is beyond my comprehension that there is no Bradford. If they fold, a new club will surely emerge, and it still has time and support to make is successful once again, but in a structured manner and at a reasonable pace.



The current situation is crap and I genuinely hope it is resolved asap - for all concerned!

I think because people on here including us both warned arrogant and delusional Bulls fans on here what would happen feel vindicated. However as you say we shouldn't confuse the action of individuals with the club as a whole - we know that better than most.I really think a lot of fans don't realise how small our game is. In football if a premiership team goes pop then imho at least thirty teams have the potential to replace them. Outside SL at the moment there are possibly three teams that could give SL a crack and one of those represents a street in Wakefield!People may believe that these clubs can be replaced by expansion clubs like Toronto - personally I don't give that club a snowballs chance in hell. If as a game we can't keep it alive in Bradford then seriously what chance at all in virgin territory.We can't afford to abandon Bradford because there is no alternative and SL will shrink even more than the pathetic 12 teams it just about has. Bradford is a city and when run well the club gets city sized gates and we need that.There needs to be a rescue package but it has to be transparent and fair to the rest of the game and must involve Bradford starting again with no assistance where promotion to SL is concerned.