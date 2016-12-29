wrencat1873 wrote:
Bang on mate.
The ideal would be, as per the franchise criteria, for all clubs to be financially strong, playing out of modern stadia and playing in front of 10,000 plus fans.
Sadly, only about 3 or 4 of the top flight clubs tick all of these boxes.
The ideal would be, as per the franchise criteria, for all clubs to be financially strong, playing out of modern stadia and playing in front of 10,000 plus fans.
Sadly, only about 3 or 4 of the top flight clubs tick all of these boxes.
And none of the clubs in West Yorkshire fill all of those criteria