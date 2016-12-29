Do we honestly judge a whole club, its infrastructure, the people who work there, the volounteers, the fans, by the actions of a chosen few who have made some horrendous choices, or been given terrible advice?



I could wish nothing more on them to have the fortune to find people like own owners, who took a basket case of a club and worked it like crazy, but using means that were at their disposal and without giving us false optimism.



It is beyond my comprehension that there is no Bradford. If they fold, a new club will surely emerge, and it still has time and support to make is successful once again, but in a structured manner and at a reasonable pace.



The current situation is crap and I genuinely hope it is resolved asap - for all concerned!