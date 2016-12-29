WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford bulls

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:22 pm
wrencat1873 wrote:
Bang on mate.
The ideal would be, as per the franchise criteria, for all clubs to be financially strong, playing out of modern stadia and playing in front of 10,000 plus fans.
Sadly, only about 3 or 4 of the top flight clubs tick all of these boxes.


And none of the clubs in West Yorkshire fill all of those criteria

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:29 pm
I have to say I feel very little towards the Bulls. Their supporters had the good times and let everyone know about it. But it was all from cheating the cap and paying above the odds. The arrogance was awful and I'm a big believer in karma. They won't have a sniff of SL for 5 to 6 years imho.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:43 pm
I was more comparing the Bulls to Rangers in sense of dropping down to the basement and how quick they have turned things around.

The offloading of players I was thinking back to when we did that in 2000. I think was it all players over 25 went and we completed the season using the younger players.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:55 pm
Eastern Wildcat wrote:
I was more comparing the Bulls to Rangers in sense of dropping down to the basement and how quick they have turned things around.

The offloading of players I was thinking back to when we did that in 2000. I think was it all players over 25 went and we completed the season using the younger players.

Again, the difference between Rangers dropping to the basement and Bradford dropping to the basement, is that Rangers still had the fan base and always would have.
Rangers could bring players in, who would still be head and shoulders above anything they were playing against.
If Bradford dropped to the basement, the pool of players isn't there to pick from, the crowds would drop off even more, probably leaving them with no option but to move away fron Odsal.
I'm like Mable on this one, I'd like to say it's sad but 3 times in 4 years is a different type of sad, or stupidity.

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 7:56 pm
Mable_Syrup wrote:
I have to say I feel very little towards the Bulls. Their supporters had the good times and let everyone know about it. But it was all from cheating the cap and paying above the odds. The arrogance was awful and I'm a big believer in karma. They won't have a sniff of SL for 5 to 6 years imho.

Im not bothered about Bradford mainly due to caisley and their arrogance in their unsustainable bullmania years, I do have sympathy with their genuine fans but they will come back stronger whatever happens in the next few days. Bradford were a average club before a few years of "bullmania" winning everything getting big crowds,most clubs would get big crowds winning trophies every year. They couldn't afford it stopped winning trophies they were back to being an average club again but for some reason thought they were a big club and became the mess they are now.
