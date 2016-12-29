Eastern Wildcat wrote: I was more comparing the Bulls to Rangers in sense of dropping down to the basement and how quick they have turned things around.



The offloading of players I was thinking back to when we did that in 2000. I think was it all players over 25 went and we completed the season using the younger players.

Again, the difference between Rangers dropping to the basement and Bradford dropping to the basement, is that Rangers still had the fan base and always would have.Rangers could bring players in, who would still be head and shoulders above anything they were playing against.If Bradford dropped to the basement, the pool of players isn't there to pick from, the crowds would drop off even more, probably leaving them with no option but to move away fron Odsal.I'm like Mable on this one, I'd like to say it's sad but 3 times in 4 years is a different type of sad, or stupidity.