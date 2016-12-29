wrencat1873 wrote:

I think any club would hope that the governing body would help them, to some extent, if they were in trouble. Indeed, IIRC, Trinty were helped with some advance cash, when we were last in the brown stuff.



The only aspect with the last time, when the RFL took over the lease for Odsal under the "iconic stadium" clause, is the way that this was "sold" to the public.

Not wanting to admit that they had found a way to advance serious amounts of money, to a club in crisis and moving The Bulls from a "peppercorn" rent (paid to Bradford Council), on to a "commercial" deal, paid back to the RFL.



As I said, we shouldn't have any issue with some help from the governing body and you do have to feel for the Bulls' fans and for the players and staff affected by this (again) and let's hope that they come through the other side.