Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 10:03 am
JINJER
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 03, 2005 10:47 am
Posts: 5982
Location: WF6,a small town in Wakefield
BOJ04 wrote:
Brian smith will buy them like he tried to buy us- his son is coach

That seemed a bit bizarre to me, the idea just appeared from the outside as a throwaway comment that snowballed. Does anyone have any idea of the offer, if there was one as such.
Twitter...@GINGERWILDCAT

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 1:57 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4921
Location: Over there
JINJER wrote:
That seemed a bit bizarre to me, the idea just appeared from the outside as a throwaway comment that snowballed. Does anyone have any idea of the offer, if there was one as such.


Didn't it come from an interview with MC, who said that Brian Smith wanted total control of the running of the club, or something similar?

As for the Bulls, it's not management of the club that's the immediate problem. It's about a million quid.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 4:04 pm
4foxsake
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Fri Aug 17, 2012 12:45 pm
Posts: 169
I wonder how many other clubs are teetering on the brink!

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 4:07 pm
cosmicat
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Nov 14, 2014 7:09 pm
Posts: 445
I'm sure the rfl threaten Wakefield with league 1 relegation if they went into administration

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 4:12 pm
vastman
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Oct 13, 2004 5:37 pm
Posts: 25258
Location: Poodle Power!
cosmicat wrote:
I'm sure the rfl threaten Wakefield with league 1 relegation if they went into administration


On numerous occasions and they still do.
SUPPORT SWAG...

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Tue Nov 15, 2016 4:24 pm
Slugger McBatt
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jan 24, 2007 9:09 pm
Posts: 4921
Location: Over there
cosmicat wrote:
I'm sure the rfl threaten Wakefield with league 1 relegation if they went into administration


"In these circumstances the RFL will always seek to support a club in difficulty for the sake of those directly affected and also on behalf of the Chairmen and Boards of well managed clubs who deserve stability"

The RFL statement suggests they may do the same to Bradford.
WAKEFIELD TRINITY - MORE ANCIENT. MORE LOYAL.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 2:57 pm
The Avenger
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 07, 2014 1:09 am
Posts: 3404
Not looking good for the Bulls.

News I'm hearing today is that the Consortium bid has failed and it's looking very likely that they'll be liquidated.

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:27 pm
Wollo-Wollo-Wollo-Wayoo
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 05, 2002 11:01 pm
Posts: 5676
Location: Standing on the heads of Giants
Keep hearing that even up until the current crisis Bradford still carry 65 non playing staff. That seems a heck of a lot for a second tier side to maintain. How many do we have wonder?
This world was never meant for one as beautiful as me.

WTRLC 2012 to 2014 "The wasted years"

Magic Weekend "Whipping Boys" 2013, 2014 & 2015

Re: Bradford bulls

Post Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:34 pm
Khlav Kalash
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 26, 2006 7:01 am
Posts: 10516
Location: No bowl, stick, STICK!
Can't put my finger on it, but I am struggling to care. They had the good times on the bubble, now it's coming home to roost. If they had just dealt with it back in 2012 rather than borrowing cash from the RFL on the quiet they perhaps would be on the other side of this saga by now.
1/10
