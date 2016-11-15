Can't put my finger on it, but I am struggling to care. They had the good times on the bubble, now it's coming home to roost. If they had just dealt with it back in 2012 rather than borrowing cash from the RFL on the quiet they perhaps would be on the other side of this saga by now.
