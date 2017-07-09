caslad75 wrote: I'm just glad we have the cushion that we have to be honest. I've been saying for a while that Wigan will be knocking on the door when they have their players back. Plenty of twists and turns left yet, but I'm still sticking to my prediction a few weeks ago that Wigan will make the 4. I'm not sure about Saints though, but still not counting them out. It's going to be an interesting next couple of months

Think only one of Wigan and Saints could make the 4 but both have a lot of work to do. I'd tip Wigan as the more likely but they'll both still have to win 7 out of 9 imo to have enough points (that would take them to 35). Saints away form is dreadful (1 win from 10) so can't seem them making it with it likely that they'll have 4 away games in the Top 8's.Salford look like they're sliding with the distraction of the cup probably. 4 losses from their last 5 league games and the small matter of Cas away this week. If they were to get to Wembley then they definitely won't make the top 4. A semi final defeat and they might just be able to turn their league form around.Wakey have a big two weeks to stake their claim. Away to Widnes and at home to Saints the final round. Neither straightforward but both winnable and the latter game vs Saints especially one they should be looking to win if they want to be a top 4 team.