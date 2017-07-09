Orrell Lad wrote:
Leeds starting to make a strong claim now and Wigan / Saints are coming up on the rails just in time for the business end. The big dogs want their yard back.
Any of the other clubs' fans starting to twitch a little?
Getting even more excited as a Wakefield fan if anything. If Hull get their customary loss at Headingley then winning our last two games (Widnes away and Saints at home) would see us at least 4th after 23 rounds which would be fairly remarkable really. If we have four home games in the top 8 then you never know, our only home defeats so far this season have been six points or less so we could make a decent fist of it. Should be a much more interesting end to the season than the last two years though!