Post Sun Jul 09, 2017 8:24 pm
jakeyg95
Joined: Mon Sep 01, 2014
Posts: 570
Orrell Lad wrote:
Leeds starting to make a strong claim now and Wigan / Saints are coming up on the rails just in time for the business end. The big dogs want their yard back.

Any of the other clubs' fans starting to twitch a little? :wink:


Getting even more excited as a Wakefield fan if anything. If Hull get their customary loss at Headingley then winning our last two games (Widnes away and Saints at home) would see us at least 4th after 23 rounds which would be fairly remarkable really. If we have four home games in the top 8 then you never know, our only home defeats so far this season have been six points or less so we could make a decent fist of it. Should be a much more interesting end to the season than the last two years though!

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:08 am
caslad75
Strong-running second rower
Joined: Mon Apr 20, 2009
Posts: 427
Location: derbyshire
Orrell Lad wrote:
Leeds starting to make a strong claim now and Wigan / Saints are coming up on the rails just in time for the business end. The big dogs want their yard back.

Any of the other clubs' fans starting to twitch a little? :wink:


I'm just glad we have the cushion that we have to be honest. I've been saying for a while that Wigan will be knocking on the door when they have their players back. Plenty of twists and turns left yet, but I'm still sticking to my prediction a few weeks ago that Wigan will make the 4. I'm not sure about Saints though, but still not counting them out. It's going to be an interesting next couple of months

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:49 am
cas all the way
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jan 28, 2005
Posts: 2597
Location: advertising my villa
Orrell Lad wrote:
Leeds starting to make a strong claim now and Wigan / Saints are coming up on the rails just in time for the business end. The big dogs want their yard back.

Any of the other clubs' fans starting to twitch a little? :wink:


Me. Even though they can't really catch us I have a feeling we will meet one of them in play offs which worries me. I'm a realist and even though we are the form/best team in the league currently I know meeting one of these on the play offs could end it for us. If Wigan didn't have their injuries they would be somewhere up there with us and Saints know how to play when it matters.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:59 am
PrinterThe
Joined: Fri Apr 14, 2017
Posts: 558
caslad75 wrote:
I'm just glad we have the cushion that we have to be honest. I've been saying for a while that Wigan will be knocking on the door when they have their players back. Plenty of twists and turns left yet, but I'm still sticking to my prediction a few weeks ago that Wigan will make the 4. I'm not sure about Saints though, but still not counting them out. It's going to be an interesting next couple of months


Think only one of Wigan and Saints could make the 4 but both have a lot of work to do. I'd tip Wigan as the more likely but they'll both still have to win 7 out of 9 imo to have enough points (that would take them to 35). Saints away form is dreadful (1 win from 10) so can't seem them making it with it likely that they'll have 4 away games in the Top 8's.

Salford look like they're sliding with the distraction of the cup probably. 4 losses from their last 5 league games and the small matter of Cas away this week. If they were to get to Wembley then they definitely won't make the top 4. A semi final defeat and they might just be able to turn their league form around.

Wakey have a big two weeks to stake their claim. Away to Widnes and at home to Saints the final round. Neither straightforward but both winnable and the latter game vs Saints especially one they should be looking to win if they want to be a top 4 team.

Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 12:04 pm
acko
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Thu Jun 15, 2006
Posts: 1852
Location: HORBURY/Lupset lad
PrinterThe wrote:
Think only one of Wigan and Saints could make the 4 but both have a lot of work to do. I'd tip Wigan as the more likely but they'll both still have to win 7 out of 9 imo to have enough points (that would take them to 35). Saints away form is dreadful (1 win from 10) so can't seem them making it with it likely that they'll have 4 away games in the Top 8's.

Salford look like they're sliding with the distraction of the cup probably. 4 losses from their last 5 league games and the small matter of Cas away this week. If they were to get to Wembley then they definitely won't make the top 4. A semi final defeat and they might just be able to turn their league form around.

Wakey have a big two weeks to stake their claim. Away to Widnes and at home to Saints the final round. Neither straightforward but both winnable and the latter game vs Saints especially one they should be looking to win if they want to be a top 4 team.



Think this sums it up perfectly for me atm :thumb:

As for us Wakey fans wanting approval from other fans think Vasty is right we don't care what you all think, Where too busy stopping our Nose Bleeds :D



Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 10:55 pm
Orrell Lad
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004
Posts: 5885
Location: Still at the top
The next few months should be really exciting watching all the twists and turns, Cas should romp top spot but the rest all have a shot at the top 4. If the crowds don't flock to this Super 8 series they never will.

Leeds are a banker for the top 4.

I'd be twitchy if I was a Salford fan. The cup already looks like it's becoming a distraction and if they lose the semi their season could implode.

The rest have nothing to lose.
Post Mon Jul 10, 2017 11:05 pm
Biff Tannen
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012
Posts: 5320
Location: Hill Valley
Anything could happen below Cas who look certs for LLS. going to be a far better S8's this year, and how it was meant to be.
