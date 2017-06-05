WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions 2017

Mon Jun 05, 2017 9:58 am
GUBRATS wrote:
What I mean is I'm looking at the injury list , but they all seemed to play against us , must be us injuring everybody :lol:


I'm sure there was a thread last season that pretty much confirmed this :)
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)

Mon Jun 05, 2017 6:35 pm
Swap Wigan Warrington and saints with cas wakey and Salford and mines not too bad :D
Mon Jun 05, 2017 8:13 pm
Clearwing wrote:
I'm sure there was a thread last season that pretty much confirmed this :)


There we go then , it's all our fault :lol:
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:15 am
DGM wrote:
Fake news.

What do you want though Vasty, a new thread on Wakey started on the VT after every win? You're so desperate to get approval & credit from other supporters and come on here to start arguments, just enjoy the season ffs.


Was I talking to you or your sad wife who posts straight after you - err no.

Having a bit of fun with a Leigh fan at your expense - that's all, seems as ever you pompous gits can't take it.

The funny bit is that Hull fans were the ones who got it most wrong hence the pee take, sadly your response shows what an insular set of Wally' some of you really are (that's you by the way).

If you think any Wakefield fan let alone myself is desperate for the approval of other SL fans then you really are one hell of an egotist. That really isn't our way at all, we are very much a sod the rest of you kind of club - hope that's not to hurtful, I can see your fragile.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:33 am
vastman wrote:
Was I talking to you or your sad wife who posts straight after you - err no.

Having a bit of fun with a Leigh fan at your expense - seems as ever you pompous gits can't take it - I'm so sorry no really I am boo hoo


That post reads like it was written by an 11 year old, the sad fact is you're a middle aged bloke.

You've managed to get a Hull & a Rovers fan in agreement with how much of a joker you are, that's some achievement.
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:38 am
DGM wrote:
That post reads like it was written by an 11 year old, the sad fact is you're a middle aged bloke.

You've managed to get a Hull & a Rovers fan in agreement with how much of a joker you are, that's some achievement.


You really do fancy yourself don't you - so just to increase the anti I'm really enjoying this season and seeing arrogant know nothings like you wriggling makes it all the better still. Ooh look I've just turned 12!
Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:46 am
vastman wrote:
You really do fancy yourself don't you - so just to increase the anti I'm really enjoying this season and seeing arrogant know nothings like you wriggling makes it all the better still. Ooh look I've just turned 12!


You're just embarrassing yourself.
