DGM wrote: Fake news.



What do you want though Vasty, a new thread on Wakey started on the VT after every win? You're so desperate to get approval & credit from other supporters and come on here to start arguments, just enjoy the season ffs.

Was I talking to you or your sad wife who posts straight after you - err no.Having a bit of fun with a Leigh fan at your expense - that's all, seems as ever you pompous gits can't take it.The funny bit is that Hull fans were the ones who got it most wrong hence the pee take, sadly your response shows what an insular set of Wally' some of you really are (that's you by the way).If you think any Wakefield fan let alone myself is desperate for the approval of other SL fans then you really are one hell of an egotist. That really isn't our way at all, we are very much a sod the rest of you kind of club - hope that's not to hurtful, I can see your fragile.