PrinterThe wrote:
If true that does highlight my point on another thread about Wigan having it so bad. Others are having bad patches with injuries but Wigan's are just never ending....and I'm a Leeds fan so I'm not exactly hell bent on defending them but they've had it on another level to everyone else I think and getting up for a WCC early days is extremely tough and needs to be added to the workload their squad has had.
Exactly this.
Big difference in having a couple of games with a lot of injuries or a few constant throughout the season but we've had 9+ players out every game. That's why the media goes on about it.