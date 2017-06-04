JEAN CAPDOUZE wrote:
Once St Helens get Benjamin Barba on the field, to link up with Theodore Fages, then St Helens will be almost unstoppable.
Problem is he won't be on the field until there's only 4 games remaining, that might be too late if they don't close the gap between now and then.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bearded, fun time frankie, JEAN CAPDOUZE, Kevs Head, Khlav Kalash, mrpurfect, nottinghamtiger, oooh Gravy!, pocket 4's, right said father ted, Salford red all over, spegs, TrinityIHC, Wilde 3, Wildthing and 205 guests
Quick Reply
Return to The Virtual Terrace
|