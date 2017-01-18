|
Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1128
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Brand new club, in Bradford, playing at Odsal, with the remains of the Bulls squad but, yes, it's a brand new club.
And lets not forget a brand new club that starts in the championship why other new clubs have to start in Championship 1
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:41 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1615
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
Brand new club, in Bradford, playing at Odsal, with the remains of the Bulls squad but, yes, it's a brand new club.
It depends how you see it I suppose.
I look at it that it's the same 'club', which by definition describes a group of people joining together in the interests of a common activity. In this case that activity is Rugby League in Bradford. The people are the same, they're the thousands of Bradford fans. If they remain, so does the club.
They'll still be called the Bulls, still likely play at Odsal, have a lot of the same squad, they'll play in black, amber, white & red and they'll uphold the same traditions of the Bradford sides before them.
What has changed is the Limited company that runs the club on behalf of the fans. This is why they've not been dumped out of the leagues but allowed to remain in the Championship, but with a hefty deduction.
I appreciate not many will have this opinion, and it seems fans of other clubs seem to want their pound of flesh. Before you do come back, remember that a Ltd company called "Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club Limited" was dissolved in 2013. https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/02623391
It was only incorporated in 1991 too. Does this make Wakefield a new club?
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:46 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1615
|
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/01810029
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
And lets not forget a brand new club that starts in the championship why other new clubs have to start in Championship 1
See my reply above.
Does that make Huddersfield just 16/17 years old? Did Huddersfield have to start again in the 3rd tier?
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:02 am
|
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7331
|
DGM wrote:
It depends how you see it I suppose.
I look at it that it's the same 'club', which by definition describes a group of people joining together in the interests of a common activity. In this case that activity is Rugby League in Bradford. The people are the same, they're the thousands of Bradford fans. If they remain, so does the club.
They'll still be called the Bulls, still likely play at Odsal, have a lot of the same squad, they'll play in black, amber, white & red and they'll uphold the same traditions of the Bradford sides before them.
What has changed is the Limited company that runs the club on behalf of the fans. This is why they've not been dumped out of the leagues but allowed to remain in the Championship, but with a hefty deduction.
I appreciate not many will have this opinion, and it seems fans of other clubs seem to want their pound of flesh. Before you do come back, remember that a Ltd company called "Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club Limited" was dissolved in 2013. https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/02623391
It was only incorporated in 1991 too. Does this make Wakefield a new club?
I was only answering a previous post but, as you know, Wakefield weren't liquidated, although there was a change of ownership, following a period in administration, hence the new "trading name".
There are 2 huge issues with the Bradford situation.
The first is that clubs that are liquidated, are supposed to "start again" in the third tier and of course the long running debacle that is Odsal.
The question should be asked, whether the RFL are dealing with Bradford differently because of the "iconic stadium" and whether other clubs, that find themselves in similar circumstances at some point in the future, will be dealt with in the same way.
Finally, there is no denying that a strong and successful Bradford club would be good for the game and their success in the early part of the SL era was superb but, for now, that is in the past and The RFL seem to be in denial over this which appears to be clouding their judgement.
|
|
Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:15 am
|
DGM
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1615
|
wrencat1873 wrote:
I was only answering a previous post but, as you know, Wakefield weren't liquidated, although there was a change of ownership, following a period in administration, hence the new "trading name".
The only difference there is that Wakey managed to find a buyer before they were liquidated then? But ultimately, the entity running the club has changed, the same as it has at Bradford. That's my point really, the ownership (the Ltd company) I see as separate to the 'club' itself.
wrencat1873 wrote:
There are 2 huge issues with the Bradford situation.
The first is that clubs that are liquidated, are supposed to "start again" in the third tier and of course the long running debacle that is Odsal.
I don't think this is in the RFL operation rules anywhere, is it? Doesn't it say something along the lines of that punishment is an the RFL's discretion, hence the hefty points deduction.
wrencat1873 wrote:
The question should be asked, whether the RFL are dealing with Bradford differently because of the "iconic stadium" and whether other clubs, that find themselves in similar circumstances at some point in the future, will be dealt with in the same way.
Only time will tell really, you can't really have a pop at them for something that hasn't happened yet.
|
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.