WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Bulls in administration again

 
Post a reply

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 7:24 am
Huddersfield1895 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Feb 18, 2011 4:08 am
Posts: 1128
wrencat1873 wrote:
Brand new club, in Bradford, playing at Odsal, with the remains of the Bulls squad but, yes, it's a brand new club.

And lets not forget a brand new club that starts in the championship why other new clubs have to start in Championship 1

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:41 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1615
wrencat1873 wrote:
Brand new club, in Bradford, playing at Odsal, with the remains of the Bulls squad but, yes, it's a brand new club.


It depends how you see it I suppose.

I look at it that it's the same 'club', which by definition describes a group of people joining together in the interests of a common activity. In this case that activity is Rugby League in Bradford. The people are the same, they're the thousands of Bradford fans. If they remain, so does the club.

They'll still be called the Bulls, still likely play at Odsal, have a lot of the same squad, they'll play in black, amber, white & red and they'll uphold the same traditions of the Bradford sides before them.

What has changed is the Limited company that runs the club on behalf of the fans. This is why they've not been dumped out of the leagues but allowed to remain in the Championship, but with a hefty deduction.


I appreciate not many will have this opinion, and it seems fans of other clubs seem to want their pound of flesh. Before you do come back, remember that a Ltd company called "Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club Limited" was dissolved in 2013. https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/02623391
It was only incorporated in 1991 too. Does this make Wakefield a new club?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 8:46 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1615
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
And lets not forget a brand new club that starts in the championship why other new clubs have to start in Championship 1


https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/01810029

See my reply above.

Does that make Huddersfield just 16/17 years old? Did Huddersfield have to start again in the 3rd tier?
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:02 am
wrencat1873 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7331
DGM wrote:
It depends how you see it I suppose.

I look at it that it's the same 'club', which by definition describes a group of people joining together in the interests of a common activity. In this case that activity is Rugby League in Bradford. The people are the same, they're the thousands of Bradford fans. If they remain, so does the club.

They'll still be called the Bulls, still likely play at Odsal, have a lot of the same squad, they'll play in black, amber, white & red and they'll uphold the same traditions of the Bradford sides before them.

What has changed is the Limited company that runs the club on behalf of the fans. This is why they've not been dumped out of the leagues but allowed to remain in the Championship, but with a hefty deduction.


I appreciate not many will have this opinion, and it seems fans of other clubs seem to want their pound of flesh. Before you do come back, remember that a Ltd company called "Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club Limited" was dissolved in 2013. https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/02623391
It was only incorporated in 1991 too. Does this make Wakefield a new club?


I was only answering a previous post but, as you know, Wakefield weren't liquidated, although there was a change of ownership, following a period in administration, hence the new "trading name".

There are 2 huge issues with the Bradford situation.
The first is that clubs that are liquidated, are supposed to "start again" in the third tier and of course the long running debacle that is Odsal.
The question should be asked, whether the RFL are dealing with Bradford differently because of the "iconic stadium" and whether other clubs, that find themselves in similar circumstances at some point in the future, will be dealt with in the same way.
Finally, there is no denying that a strong and successful Bradford club would be good for the game and their success in the early part of the SL era was superb but, for now, that is in the past and The RFL seem to be in denial over this which appears to be clouding their judgement.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 18, 2017 9:15 am
DGM User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Mar 03, 2015 9:49 am
Posts: 1615
wrencat1873 wrote:
I was only answering a previous post but, as you know, Wakefield weren't liquidated, although there was a change of ownership, following a period in administration, hence the new "trading name".


The only difference there is that Wakey managed to find a buyer before they were liquidated then? But ultimately, the entity running the club has changed, the same as it has at Bradford. That's my point really, the ownership (the Ltd company) I see as separate to the 'club' itself.


wrencat1873 wrote:
There are 2 huge issues with the Bradford situation.
The first is that clubs that are liquidated, are supposed to "start again" in the third tier and of course the long running debacle that is Odsal.


I don't think this is in the RFL operation rules anywhere, is it? Doesn't it say something along the lines of that punishment is an the RFL's discretion, hence the hefty points deduction.


wrencat1873 wrote:
The question should be asked, whether the RFL are dealing with Bradford differently because of the "iconic stadium" and whether other clubs, that find themselves in similar circumstances at some point in the future, will be dealt with in the same way.


Only time will tell really, you can't really have a pop at them for something that hasn't happened yet.
Cup Winners: 1914, 1982, 2005, 2016.
Cup Runners-Up: 1908, 1909, 1910, 1922, 1923, 1959, 1960, 1980, 1983, 1985, 2008, 2013.
League Champions: 1920, 1921, 1936, 1956, 1958, 1983.
League Runners-Up: 1957, 1982, 1984, 2006.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Google [Bot], maurice, spartakmixtapes, The FC Aces, ThePrinter, wolfinwidnes1, wrencat1873 and 128 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,505,8571,71975,6964,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  