wrencat1873 wrote: Brand new club, in Bradford, playing at Odsal, with the remains of the Bulls squad but, yes, it's a brand new club.

It depends how you see it I suppose.I look at it that it's the same 'club', which by definition describes a group of people joining together in the interests of a common activity. In this case that activity is Rugby League in Bradford. The people are the same, they're the thousands of Bradford fans. If they remain, so does the club.They'll still be called the Bulls, still likely play at Odsal, have a lot of the same squad, they'll play in black, amber, white & red and they'll uphold the same traditions of the Bradford sides before them.What has changed is the Limited company that runs the club on behalf of the fans. This is why they've not been dumped out of the leagues but allowed to remain in the Championship, but with a hefty deduction.I appreciate not many will have this opinion, and it seems fans of other clubs seem to want their pound of flesh. Before you do come back, remember that a Ltd company called "Wakefield Trinity Rugby League Club Limited" was dissolved in 2013. https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/02623391 It was only incorporated in 1991 too. Does this make Wakefield a new club?