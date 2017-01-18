wrencat1873 wrote: I was only answering a previous post but, as you know, Wakefield weren't liquidated, although there was a change of ownership, following a period in administration, hence the new "trading name".

wrencat1873 wrote: There are 2 huge issues with the Bradford situation.

The first is that clubs that are liquidated, are supposed to "start again" in the third tier and of course the long running debacle that is Odsal.

wrencat1873 wrote: The question should be asked, whether the RFL are dealing with Bradford differently because of the "iconic stadium" and whether other clubs, that find themselves in similar circumstances at some point in the future, will be dealt with in the same way.

The only difference there is that Wakey managed to find a buyer before they were liquidated then? But ultimately, the entity running the club has changed, the same as it has at Bradford. That's my point really, the ownership (the Ltd company) I see as separate to the 'club' itself.I don't think this is in the RFL operation rules anywhere, is it? Doesn't it say something along the lines of that punishment is an the RFL's discretion, hence the hefty points deduction.Only time will tell really, you can't really have a pop at them for something that hasn't happened yet.