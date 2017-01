GIANT DAZ wrote: So is the message basically that whatever happens there will always be a pro rugby league club in Bradford as it is never to allow it to die even if it means admin every year and people/businesses losing money ?

One would hope there will always be a Pro RL club in Bradford , just as most would hope there will always be one in HuddersfieldMaybe what they need just as you did , is somebody to build them a stadium fit for purpose