GUBRATS wrote:
Recent posts by Bulls fans on here suggesting a 2.2 million debt built up over 2 years
That's a debt Marc Green racked up. We were debt free in 2014. His approach to spend whatever you want to reach our goals is wrong in any business. Not paying a tax bill was his problem, instead of using the season ticket money and income to pay off these bills, well god knows what happened to this money.
Green is owed approximatley over £1million from the club. Plus a £300,000 HMRC bill. Plus £250,000 (roughly) administration bill. Then Odsal rent, money's owed to RFL for wages (which Green didn't pay) and money owed to other clubs (won't be much).
Green is out of the picture now. So he is owed nothing. That's £1million plus that isn't a running cost it was money owed from 2012-14, now that's out of the equation. A reduced playing squad (which has killed us these past two seasons) will massively reduce the running cost. There is no admin bill so that's another £250,000 that isn't part of running costs for the new club.
In reality the other thing that needs paying from now on for the new clubs are Wages, Future HMRC taxes and Odsal rent. Odsal costs approximately £70,000 a year in terms of rent. That doesn't include stadium upkeep costs which could quite easily total £30,000 or more a year. So for arguments sake let's say Odsal costs £100,000 a season, without Odsal we could use that £100,000 on other things.
Season ticket money will go a long way to paying a lot of that and money from the gate, plus money from merchandise, corporate boxes etc. The reality of it, is the money generated usually pays for Odsal first and leaves us short on other things. Green neglected to pay tax, creditors or wages. A proper owner wouldn't and it would be much easier without the Odsal costs.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 9:47 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
I fully understand running businesses , had several over the last 24 years , so understand how here and now to continue operating happens to the detriment of your quarterly/ seasonal bills
I seem to recal Mr Kahn requesting a million back after his tenure , followed by much complaining about that by fans on here , that was in SL with the obvious increased central funding
So these recent events would lead most to view that playing out of Odsal is to accept a requirement to finance the club to a million a season
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:06 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
I seem to recal Mr Kahn requesting a million back after his tenure , followed by much complaining about that by fans on here , that was in SL with the obvious increased central funding
That would be the year of no central funding. Not that obvious.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:18 pm
vbfg wrote:
Wasn't it 50% ?
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:21 pm
vbfg wrote:
So is there a fundamental problem somewhere , ie Odsal ? , or just a successession of crooks ?
Sat Jan 14, 2017 10:51 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
So is there a fundamental problem somewhere , ie Odsal ? , or just a successession of crooks ?
Odsal is clearly a bit of a money drain, but the main problem of the last couple of years have been the FT squads of 40+ players and the large number of backroom and office staff - the salary bill for last November was over £180k! Maybe some money does need to be put in to keep the Club going, but nowhere near £1million a year to have a relatively successful Bradford in the Championship.
Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:25 pm
GUBRATS wrote:
Wasn't it 50% ?
You're right, it was. I forget it was split across two years.
GUBRATS wrote:
So is there a fundamental problem somewhere , ie Odsal ? , or just a successession of crooks ?
Chancers would be more accurate, but yes and yes.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 2:20 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 wrote:
Now let me give you the real reason we are in the Championship in 2017. The RFL own the lease to Odsal. They are paying £70k a year for the lease plus any stadium maintenance. They NEED a tenant, otherwise they would lose money and it would be difficult for them to get out of the lease. If Bradford were liquidated to League 1, the owners would not have us playing there. The RFL would still lose money. So they are basically holding us to ransom by taking our registration away. But trying to play it off as a reward, for example:
The RFL aren't 70k a year for the odsal lease. They pay a peppercorn rent to the council. They charge the bulls 70k to play at odsal. And the club pay for any maintenance not the RFL.
Sun Jan 15, 2017 5:32 pm
So is the message basically that whatever happens there will always be a pro rugby league club in Bradford as it is never to allow it to die even if it means admin every year and people/businesses losing money ?
Sun Jan 15, 2017 7:01 pm
GIANT DAZ wrote:
So is the message basically that whatever happens there will always be a pro rugby league club in Bradford as it is never to allow it to die even if it means admin every year and people/businesses losing money ?
Depends really, there was always a chance that nobody came forward willing to take the reigns.
Hopefully we're never in this position again but honestly I feel like I'm kidding myself saying that.
Until the new owner convinces me otherwise, we've just replaced one chancer with another.
