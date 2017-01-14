GUBRATS wrote: Recent posts by Bulls fans on here suggesting a 2.2 million debt built up over 2 years

That's a debt Marc Green racked up. We were debt free in 2014. His approach to spend whatever you want to reach our goals is wrong in any business. Not paying a tax bill was his problem, instead of using the season ticket money and income to pay off these bills, well god knows what happened to this money.Green is owed approximatley over £1million from the club. Plus a £300,000 HMRC bill. Plus £250,000 (roughly) administration bill. Then Odsal rent, money's owed to RFL for wages (which Green didn't pay) and money owed to other clubs (won't be much).Green is out of the picture now. So he is owed nothing. That's £1million plus that isn't a running cost it was money owed from 2012-14, now that's out of the equation. A reduced playing squad (which has killed us these past two seasons) will massively reduce the running cost. There is no admin bill so that's another £250,000 that isn't part of running costs for the new club.In reality the other thing that needs paying from now on for the new clubs are Wages, Future HMRC taxes and Odsal rent. Odsal costs approximately £70,000 a year in terms of rent. That doesn't include stadium upkeep costs which could quite easily total £30,000 or more a year. So for arguments sake let's say Odsal costs £100,000 a season, without Odsal we could use that £100,000 on other things.Season ticket money will go a long way to paying a lot of that and money from the gate, plus money from merchandise, corporate boxes etc. The reality of it, is the money generated usually pays for Odsal first and leaves us short on other things. Green neglected to pay tax, creditors or wages. A proper owner wouldn't and it would be much easier without the Odsal costs.