WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Bulls in administration again

 
Post a reply

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:25 am
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7325
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Kelvin's Ferret wrote:
The most sensible posters on here, the Bradford ones in particular, suggest C1 is the best place to start and at another, more realistically sized stadium. I'm not sure what is out there, some have suggested the Horsfall Stadium, I don't know, but I'm sure there must be somewhere in West Yorkshire, not too far from Bradford that would work whilst the club builds itself up. Without the same millstones being hung around its neck a Bradford club would have enough active support to get itself out of C1 within a couple of seasons and enough latent support to get back to SL in maybe five seasons.


Maybe. There's a lot right with Horsfall for that situation but a lot wrong with it too. It is fundamentally an athletics track with a local topography that happened to make it convenient to run concrete terracing the full length of the 100m track. It is very much a local sports facility for the community and not a stadium. That terracing, which does now have seating, is all there will ever be. There are a couple of portacabins in the corner that are the club shop (Park Avenue), food outlet and toilets. Park Avenue have two lads wheel a stand out to go behind the goal. It holds twenty people. There's an old club house on the other side from the stand that is more equipment store for the park beyond it than anything you could use as a "corporate facility". There is *no* parking. At all. There is space in the entrance for three turnstiles.

Horsfall would be a statement of intent that'd shave a couple of thousand off the crowd on its own. And it might be sustainable there, but you see the problem.

Also, to me Horsfall means getting clapped in last in the 1500m when everyone thinks you're injured and plucky enough to carry on but actually couldn't be arsed and are basically having a strop about being there at all. I don't imagine watching Bradford play there will remove this association from my mind.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 11:28 am
Kelvin's Ferret User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7291
Location: Ephesus
wrencat1873 wrote:
It would be nice if someone could properly explain why things have been done this way.


All that has been publically reported is that the liquidators rejected the offer made by the same investors to take the previous club out of administration. Time will tell whether the liquidators made a smart move, being uncompromising doesn't always deliver the optimum result. I just hope the new club's owners drove a hard bargain with the RFL over the Odsal costs.
For contributions, remittances, payments, and all other matters of any responsibility, please refer to someone else.

“The British people love a good hero and a good hate”
Lord Northcliffe
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, eric35, HuddsRL5, Kelvin's Ferret, Lebron James, Neil HFC, ploinerrhino, The Devil's Advocate, themightynortherner, Two Points, vbfg, Wildthing and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,503,5131,63875,6874,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  