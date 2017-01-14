Kelvin's Ferret wrote: The most sensible posters on here, the Bradford ones in particular, suggest C1 is the best place to start and at another, more realistically sized stadium. I'm not sure what is out there, some have suggested the Horsfall Stadium, I don't know, but I'm sure there must be somewhere in West Yorkshire, not too far from Bradford that would work whilst the club builds itself up. Without the same millstones being hung around its neck a Bradford club would have enough active support to get itself out of C1 within a couple of seasons and enough latent support to get back to SL in maybe five seasons.

Maybe. There's a lot right with Horsfall for that situation but a lot wrong with it too. It is fundamentally an athletics track with a local topography that happened to make it convenient to run concrete terracing the full length of the 100m track. It is very much a local sports facility for the community and not a stadium. That terracing, which does now have seating, is all there will ever be. There are a couple of portacabins in the corner that are the club shop (Park Avenue), food outlet and toilets. Park Avenue have two lads wheel a stand out to go behind the goal. It holds twenty people. There's an old club house on the other side from the stand that is more equipment store for the park beyond it than anything you could use as a "corporate facility". There is *no* parking. At all. There is space in the entrance for three turnstiles.Horsfall would be a statement of intent that'd shave a couple of thousand off the crowd on its own. And it might be sustainable there, but you see the problem.Also, to me Horsfall means getting clapped in last in the 1500m when everyone thinks you're injured and plucky enough to carry on but actually couldn't be arsed and are basically having a strop about being there at all. I don't imagine watching Bradford play there will remove this association from my mind.