Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 12:35 am
I'm still intrigued with the RFL on this one,until all unfolds I'll reserve judgement.
Post Sat Jan 14, 2017 6:31 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
So having cut Bradfords funding and deducted them points in 2012 only to see them go back in to administration in 2014, the RFL tried deducting the Bradford Bulls points, stopped them signing players, saw them relegated and a massive cut in funding which saw the club liquidated in 2016.

With the Bradford Bulls now dead, the RFL have admitted a new brand new Bradford club just weeks before the season starts and an entire squad still to build, have thrown caution to the wind and tried something new, original and completely left-field. They have cut their funding and deducted them points.


Funding hasn't necessarily been cut as such in a way. I try to think of it like:

Old Bradford finished 5th, therefore would have got money based on this finishing position for 2017 (for arguments sake we will say £1,000 per position, 12th gets £1,000, 11th gets £2,000 and so on) so Old Bradford would have received £8,000. Then old Bradford were liquidated.

In the RFL's mind NEW BRADFORD gets a Champ place, due to it being so close to 2017 season and the League 1 clubs all have prepared for League 1. Plus needing to fill Summer Bash (Bradford take a lot of fans there, only Hull KR will take a significant amount if we aren't there) and they need someone to play at Odsal. So instead of being relegated we have been relegated to the lowest funding point in this league (12th position, £1,000). So not really a cut in essence. NEW BRADFORD starting from the bottom of the Champ table in terms of funding. Getting the same money as any other club who would have finished 12th (or last).

The points deduction I do not understand. New club should not have to face a points deduction as they have done nothing wrong. The only explanation I can think of is that the RFL needed a way to punish us due to not starting from League 1. There is uproar now about us starting in the Champ, imagine what it would be like if we started in the Champ without a deduction? For the record, most Bradford fans agree with most of the RL community in terms of we should be starting in League 1.
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'

Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth :)
