Southern Reiver wrote: BBC have announced that new club in Championship on -12 point start. Good news Bradford has a team

I concur , it will be a season trying to avoid drowning , hopefully after they've get their feet under the table a meeting involving the new clubs owners , The RFL and the council can be heldUltimately something has to be resolved with regards Odsal , if it doesn't happen , we'll be seeing this comedy all over again quite soonAnyway , welcome back Bradford