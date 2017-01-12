WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:24 am
wrencat1873
Huddersfield1895 wrote:
I think its quite clear now that with the Batley friendly being called off due to the lack of players at Bradford its time to forget for them season and hope something can be sorted out for next season.


With the new season getting ever closer and with Bradford players finding new clubs, it does look increasingly likely that a new club just wont be ready for the new season.
Do we think that The RFL have a plan for going into the new season with 1 less Championship Club and if not, should any of the Championship 1 clubs have been given the nod, perhaps with exemption from relegation.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 9:36 am
LeythIg
wrencat1873 wrote:
should any of the Championship 1 clubs have been given the nod, perhaps with exemption from relegation.


They should have at least made the offer to the Cumbrian clubs. Struggling to see how making a new Bradford team reform in the Championship was a benefit to anybody

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:54 am
wrencat1873
LeythIg wrote:
They should have at least made the offer to the Cumbrian clubs. Struggling to see how making a new Bradford team reform in the Championship was a benefit to anybody


Starting from so far behind the rest and without any kind of "full" squad, unless they were given exemption from relegation, it's difficult to see how they would avoid the drop.
The handling of this by The RFL looks nothing short of shambolic and as we get ever closer to the start of the new season, things look increasingly desperate.
Also, IF a new club isn't formed that plays at Odsal, what happens to the "iconic" ground and The RFL's "investment".

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:58 am
Tigerade
wrencat1873 wrote:
Also, IF a new club isn't formed that plays at Odsal, what happens to the "iconic" ground and The RFL's "investment".


They would sell it for development and the new Bulls would play at Valley Parade in 2018.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:01 am
Tigerade
wrencat1873 wrote:
Do we think that The RFL have a plan for going into the new season with 1 less Championship Club and if not, should any of the Championship 1 clubs have been given the nod, perhaps with exemption from relegation.


I still think there is a chance for Toronto to step in. Plenty of Bradford connections.

One of the main concerns for the RFL is the 1,000+ ST holders of the Bulls in 2017.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 12, 2017 11:13 am
wrencat1873
Tigerade wrote:
They would sell it for development and the new Bulls would play at Valley Parade in 2018.


Maybe but, they dont own it and will the lease that they have allow for it to be either sold or, re developed or, does it have to remain as a RL ground.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 1:30 pm
Huddersfield1895
wrencat1873 wrote:
Maybe but, they dont own it and will the lease that they have allow for it to be either sold or, re developed or, does it have to remain as a RL ground.

I don't think the RFL will give up the lease just a case a Bradford club is formed for the 2018 season, because i don't think there will be one this season.
I and others have heard a rumour that the RFL would like to move lock stock and Barrel to Odsal if they can get funding to do the place up and extend the lease
