Huddersfield1895 wrote:
I think its quite clear now that with the Batley friendly being called off due to the lack of players at Bradford its time to forget for them season and hope something can be sorted out for next season.
With the new season getting ever closer and with Bradford players finding new clubs, it does look increasingly likely that a new club just wont be ready for the new season.
Do we think that The RFL have a plan for going into the new season with 1 less Championship Club and if not, should any of the Championship 1 clubs have been given the nod, perhaps with exemption from relegation.