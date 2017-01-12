LeythIg wrote: They should have at least made the offer to the Cumbrian clubs. Struggling to see how making a new Bradford team reform in the Championship was a benefit to anybody

Starting from so far behind the rest and without any kind of "full" squad, unless they were given exemption from relegation, it's difficult to see how they would avoid the drop.The handling of this by The RFL looks nothing short of shambolic and as we get ever closer to the start of the new season, things look increasingly desperate.Also, IF a new club isn't formed that plays at Odsal, what happens to the "iconic" ground and The RFL's "investment".