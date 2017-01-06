Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote: Not sure Sheffield would be up for doing that again

I agree. It would be unlikely to be considered by Sheffield even if the RFL were to propose they do it as the current Sheffield club was set up by Aston and co. in response to the original club being swallowed up by Huddersfield, thus leaving Sheffield (the city) without a club. I know they are playing in Wakefield this year but that is a short term fix until the new ground in Sheffield is ready.