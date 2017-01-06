WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 10:52 pm
vbfg
You and me both. Shame it gets worse each time.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:00 pm
GUBRATS
vbfg wrote:
You and me both. Shame it gets worse each time.


I initially wrote out an analogy involving dog poop , but decided against using it

Any more rumours on the grape vine tonight ?
snaivooladniv eht fo thgim eht eraweb

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 11:02 pm
vbfg
Yes. I'm a c0ck hair off done with hair shirt designers.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:10 pm
Leaguefan
Why not ask Sheffield to become Bradford, like American Football, and solve a few problems?
It wont solve the main one though, the games inability to truely professional and business savvy.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:35 pm
GUBRATS
Leaguefan wrote:
Why not ask Sheffield to become Bradford, like American Football, and solve a few problems?
It wont solve the main one though, the games inability to truely professional and business savvy.


In what way asking 1 club to ' become ' another going to improve either ?

You really are full of sheeit
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 12:37 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza
Leaguefan wrote:
Why not ask Sheffield to become Bradford, like American Football, and solve a few problems?
It wont solve the main one though, the games inability to truely professional and business savvy.


Not sure Sheffield would be up for doing that again
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 1:22 pm
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
Not sure Sheffield would be up for doing that again


I agree. It would be unlikely to be considered by Sheffield even if the RFL were to propose they do it as the current Sheffield club was set up by Aston and co. in response to the original club being swallowed up by Huddersfield, thus leaving Sheffield (the city) without a club. I know they are playing in Wakefield this year but that is a short term fix until the new ground in Sheffield is ready.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 3:41 pm
DemonUK
Played nearer to Rotherham in 2016....that was a short term fix too...and was it Doncaster in 2015
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:12 pm
the artist
o brien has been announced as going to huddersfield not hull fc
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 6:44 pm
Leaguefan
GUBRATS wrote:
In what way asking 1 club to ' become ' another going to improve either ?

You really are full of sheeit

10% of something is always better than 100% of Nothing but hey you are the one with the finger on the pulse obviously.
Keep the blinkers on, they do suit you and as for thinking outside the box .............
