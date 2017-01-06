Not sure Sheffield would be up for doing that again
I agree. It would be unlikely to be considered by Sheffield even if the RFL were to propose they do it as the current Sheffield club was set up by Aston and co. in response to the original club being swallowed up by Huddersfield, thus leaving Sheffield (the city) without a club. I know they are playing in Wakefield this year but that is a short term fix until the new ground in Sheffield is ready.
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.