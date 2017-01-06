Geoff wrote:
The RFL has explained the process to seek expressions of interest to set up a new professional club in Bradford...
I notice they didn't mention where the club is to play, an issue which creates a major conflict of interest for the RFL. But it any case it's a bit optimistic expecting that bidders can work up a serious proposal in under a week, especially given the serous handicaps being handed out. Unless of course the RFL knows a bid is in the wings already?