wrencat1873 wrote: I know this will appear as stirring the pot but, does anyone know the details of the offer that was rejected by the Administrator.

To the man on the street, surely, this offer, however poor, would have allowed a Bradford team to be "ready to play".

The liquidation appears to make the situation (regarding having a club in Bradford) much less of a certainty and with the new season almost upon us, is there a plan to start with one less club.

I would guess nobody would offer to buy the company as they would be buying into big liabilities. So, the administrator would be left with selling the business and certain assets. But what would they be - a bit of training kit and goodwill (for want of a better term).? So any offer I guess would be negligible, meanwhile keeping the company would presumably just run up further debts to the detriment of creditors? So liquidation would seem logical. The liquidator can always then sell the training kit, goodwill etc. to an interested buyer.