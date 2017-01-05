|
Indeed. Nobody's bought anything yet.
Derek Richardson's name has been banded about all afternoon and, now post player meeting, all the more.
Looks true and looks to be leaked by a player to his father, who had been posting on your board, Leon Pryce not happy, reckon there is a worried Bradford player right now, I hope this won't jeopardise any deal in place. Good luck.
Well it's a known name on a public website. It has kinda been put in the public domain.
That was made known by me, not whoever is behind that account. I'm putting my hand up now. If it fails because they admitted it in a public way and need someone to blame come to me and not whoever that kid is. I was on the Companies House website looking for some other Bulls related fact and ran right into it.
That's a good solution, actually. Let's pretend that was ever happening.
Mac out!
Or let's not. Fine, Whatever.
That is disturbing.
wrencat1873 wrote:
I know this will appear as stirring the pot but, does anyone know the details of the offer that was rejected by the Administrator.
To the man on the street, surely, this offer, however poor, would have allowed a Bradford team to be "ready to play".
The liquidation appears to make the situation (regarding having a club in Bradford) much less of a certainty and with the new season almost upon us, is there a plan to start with one less club.
I would guess nobody would offer to buy the company as they would be buying into big liabilities. So, the administrator would be left with selling the business and certain assets. But what would they be - a bit of training kit and goodwill (for want of a better term).? So any offer I guess would be negligible, meanwhile keeping the company would presumably just run up further debts to the detriment of creditors? So liquidation would seem logical. The liquidator can always then sell the training kit, goodwill etc. to an interested buyer.
