Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 6:58 pm
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7226
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Indeed. Nobody's bought anything yet.

Derek Richardson's name has been banded about all afternoon and, now post player meeting, all the more.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:20 pm
Dave K. User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16946
Location: Back in Hull.
vbfg wrote:
Indeed. Nobody's bought anything yet.

Derek Richardson's name has been banded about all afternoon and, now post player meeting, all the more.


Looks true and looks to be leaked by a player to his father, who had been posting on your board, Leon Pryce not happy, reckon there is a worried Bradford player right now, I hope this won't jeopardise any deal in place. Good luck.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:33 pm
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7226
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Well it's a known name on a public website. It has kinda been put in the public domain.

That was made known by me, not whoever is behind that account. I'm putting my hand up now. If it fails because they admitted it in a public way and need someone to blame come to me and not whoever that kid is. I was on the Companies House website looking for some other Bulls related fact and ran right into it.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:53 pm
Geoff User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 4953
http://www.loverugbyleague.com/news_245 ... ocess.html

The RFL has explained the process to seek expressions of interest to set up a new professional club in Bradford...

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:56 pm
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7226
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
That's a good solution, actually. Let's pretend that was ever happening.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:11 pm
wire-quin User avatar
Joined: Mon Jan 23, 2006 7:38 pm
Posts: 5013
Location: Looking for a coach that can coach
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10548988
Mac out!

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:13 pm
vbfg User avatar
Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7226
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Or let's not. Fine, Whatever.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:43 pm
Dally User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14278
wire-quin wrote:
https://beta.companieshouse.gov.uk/company/10548988

That is disturbing.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:55 pm
Dally User avatar
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14278
wrencat1873 wrote:
I know this will appear as stirring the pot but, does anyone know the details of the offer that was rejected by the Administrator.
To the man on the street, surely, this offer, however poor, would have allowed a Bradford team to be "ready to play".
The liquidation appears to make the situation (regarding having a club in Bradford) much less of a certainty and with the new season almost upon us, is there a plan to start with one less club.

I would guess nobody would offer to buy the company as they would be buying into big liabilities. So, the administrator would be left with selling the business and certain assets. But what would they be - a bit of training kit and goodwill (for want of a better term).? So any offer I guess would be negligible, meanwhile keeping the company would presumably just run up further debts to the detriment of creditors? So liquidation would seem logical. The liquidator can always then sell the training kit, goodwill etc. to an interested buyer.
Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
