Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:

RFL confirmed at a meeting with the scholars and academy lads yesterday that part of the criteria for selecting any bid would be maintaining the academy structure.



So if RFL are looking for a new owner to maintain the academy, stay full time, stay at Odsal paying a commercial rent, honour previously purchased season tickets, build the new club in four weeks all on 150k...





...can any of the geniuses on here or anywhere else explain to me how it's possible to "cut your cloth accordingly"?



It's doomed to fail from the start. RFL and the other clubs are just going to have to cut their cloth and do without Blackpool and lose 2 regular season matches each home and away. Otherwise they'll just reap what the sow and end back here again.



I've applied for my season ticket money back from the credit card company and I'm not sure I can sit through a side completely hamstrung being thumped every week until that's liquidated too.



A new club starting at the bottom, set up properly and having gone through the proper process of applying for a place would be a different proposition. I'd rather support a part time side in the bottom division that's got a chance of stability. In my opinion of course.