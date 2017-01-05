WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:08 pm
Exiled down south
The players are leaving at speed now. 4 in 24 hours
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:25 pm
Mr Dog
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
RFL confirmed at a meeting with the scholars and academy lads yesterday that part of the criteria for selecting any bid would be maintaining the academy structure.

So if RFL are looking for a new owner to maintain the academy, stay full time, stay at Odsal paying a commercial rent, honour previously purchased season tickets, build the new club in four weeks all on 150k...


...can any of the geniuses on here or anywhere else explain to me how it's possible to "cut your cloth accordingly"?

It's doomed to fail from the start. RFL and the other clubs are just going to have to cut their cloth and do without Blackpool and lose 2 regular season matches each home and away. Otherwise they'll just reap what the sow and end back here again.

I've applied for my season ticket money back from the credit card company and I'm not sure I can sit through a side completely hamstrung being thumped every week until that's liquidated too.

A new club starting at the bottom, set up properly and having gone through the proper process of applying for a place would be a different proposition. I'd rather support a part time side in the bottom division that's got a chance of stability. In my opinion of course.


I'd imagine that's more of a RFL wish than a have to list. It stands to reason that the more someone can offer the more favourably their bid will be judged.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:29 pm
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
Exiled down south wrote:
The players are leaving at speed now. 4 in 24 hours


Indeed they are. Also likely to be announced - Clare to Leigh, O'Brien to Hull FC, Sidlow to Toronto/Hull KR.

Not much left to form a team for the season opener in a couple of weeks time. Makes you wonder if the best option would be to have a year off and reform in 2018 without the 12 point penalty. All I can see if the RFL's plan comes to fruition is an even slower death. Bulls might as well take their medicine now and build for the season after this one IMO.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:31 pm
PopTart
100% League Network
To be fair, they are not leaving, they have all been made redundant so have already left.
It should be seen as good news that these guys are getting contracts to cover them through next year.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:45 pm
Tigerade
Bronze RLFANS Member
It is seen as good news PT - for the ex-players. But it is bad news for any future owner and the fans who were hoping most would be taken on under a possible new regime. Rohan Smith won't be too happy about it either.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 1:57 pm
bentleberry
Tigerade wrote:
It is seen as good news PT - for the ex-players. But it is bad news for any future owner and the fans who were hoping most would be taken on under a possible new regime. Rohan Smith won't be too happy about it either.


You can be certain that if my job was stopped because the company I worked for went into liquidation there wouldn't be a cat in hell's chance that i would wait around (unemployed) for a potential new owner to come along who may or may not have enough capital to offer me a contract which suited. I'd be off like a shot and I'm 100% certain that faced with that situation any one of us would do the exact same thing.

The fans have to accept that they don't have a club, and that any club which is formed isn't going to be able to be like the old one. They won't be able to have 50 players on the books as the money and players simply won't be there.
