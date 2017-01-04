WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:31 pm
I blame poor people for being poor, beggars for being beggars, losers for being losers.

They are the overspending authors of their own impoverishment and ultimate fate.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 4:49 pm
I can't believe the RFL are going through this charade for a team to play in 2017. Crackers.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 5:19 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I can't believe the RFL are going through this charade for a team to play in 2017. Crackers.

Agreed.

Current timetable set forth by RFL is a decision on owner of new club two weeks on Monday, which is the 23rd January.

How long does that give the new owners to get a team together for start of new season?

The whole idea is insane.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:10 pm
I appreciate that in the context of what has happened to Bradford this may be seen as a small issue, but how are Hull KR supposed to market, promote and sell a game that may not even happen?
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:21 pm
R.B.A wrote:
I appreciate that in the context of what has happened to Bradford this may be seen as a small issue, but how are Hull KR supposed to market, promote and sell a game that may not even happen?


Lucky dip?

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:01 pm
Bullseye wrote:
I can't believe the RFL are going through this charade for a team to play in 2017. Crackers.


Pretty sure they've lined something up, behind the scenes, and they're working out how best to spin it. That's why they didn't just let Haven take the spot.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:55 pm
There's a part of me wonders if it's pre existing travel arrangements for the Toronto games that means it has to be Bradford. Maybe it's not that a team can't come up but that Bradford can't go down without confirmation of availability on given weekends, and that can't happen until they know where they're playing.

Maybe. Speculating wildly. Nothing else makes sense. Not even this, really.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:06 am
RFL confirmed at a meeting with the scholars and academy lads yesterday that part of the criteria for selecting any bid would be maintaining the academy structure.

So if RFL are looking for a new owner to maintain the academy, stay full time, stay at Odsal paying a commercial rent, honour previously purchased season tickets, build the new club in four weeks all on 150k...


...can any of the geniuses on here or anywhere else explain to me how it's possible to "cut your cloth accordingly"?

It's doomed to fail from the start. RFL and the other clubs are just going to have to cut their cloth and do without Blackpool and lose 2 regular season matches each home and away. Otherwise they'll just reap what the sow and end back here again.

I've applied for my season ticket money back from the credit card company and I'm not sure I can sit through a side completely hamstrung being thumped every week until that's liquidated too.

A new club starting at the bottom, set up properly and having gone through the proper process of applying for a place would be a different proposition. I'd rather support a part time side in the bottom division that's got a chance of stability. In my opinion of course.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:47 am
London went through this nonsense in SL and ended up getting relegated due to a lack of pre season. Had some good players too, Solomona, Vea, plus many others making a fist of it in SL today.

The Bulls should drop out of RL, reform and apply to come back in 18.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  