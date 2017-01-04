Lebron James Cheeky half-back



Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm

Posts: 611



Ste100Centurions wrote: That is just a viscious & nasty comment to make about a fellow RL Club ....



How exactly would you feel if it were your club suffering ?



He is a fan of wakefield. His club have been suffering for decades. It wont be long until they are put out of their misery too. No fans, worst ground in SL and perennial challengers for the wooden spoon. You can understand why he is constantly moody



Regards



King James He is a fan of wakefield. His club have been suffering for decades. It wont be long until they are put out of their misery too. No fans, worst ground in SL and perennial challengers for the wooden spoon. You can understand why he is constantly moodyRegardsKing James PopTart

100% League Network



Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am

Posts: 8819

Location: wakefield

Ste100Centurions wrote: That is just a viscious & nasty comment to make about a fellow RL Club ....



How exactly would you feel if it were your club suffering ?



Lebron James wrote: He is a fan of wakefield. His club have been suffering for decades. It wont be long until they are put out of their misery too. No fans, worst ground in SL and perennial challengers for the wooden spoon. You can understand why he is constantly moody



Regards



King James



I wouldn't have said it like that but I don't think he's having a go at the club. I'm sure he will clarify.



Personally, as a Wakefield supporter I feel for the Bradford fans.

I personally think the game would be better with a successful Bradford club, and by that I mean big attendances and no debts, not necessarily winning cups, though they tend to go hand in hand. I don't buy in to the conspiracy theory that the RFL or anyone else is out to get Bradford and I think until recently Wakefield and Bradford have had a pretty good relationship.



As for Wakefield we are suffering and have been for a while as is well documented. We are still at the low end of sustainability but what our current board have done is taken a poorly managed club with no beneficiary and made some hard decisions to make it sustainable. They had to let popular people go. They had to upset some fans with decisions on merchandise, and ticket prices, name of the club and even threaten to move away from the ground.

But at the end of the day, they put making the club sustainable over getting some success on the field. Now we are starting slowly to see some success on the field too.



We are hardly a club to use as a role model over the past 2 decades but right now, we are inching towards something better. I hope Bradford get someone in who can have the same philosophy. It will benefit the club, assuming there is a new club, in the long run. I wouldn't have said it like that but I don't think he's having a go at the club. I'm sure he will clarify.Personally, as a Wakefield supporter I feel for the Bradford fans.I personally think the game would be better with a successful Bradford club, and by that I mean big attendances and no debts, not necessarily winning cups, though they tend to go hand in hand. I don't buy in to the conspiracy theory that the RFL or anyone else is out to get Bradford and I think until recently Wakefield and Bradford have had a pretty good relationship.As for Wakefield we are suffering and have been for a while as is well documented. We are still at the low end of sustainability but what our current board have done is taken a poorly managed club with no beneficiary and made some hard decisions to make it sustainable. They had to let popular people go. They had to upset some fans with decisions on merchandise, and ticket prices, name of the club and even threaten to move away from the ground.But at the end of the day, they put making the club sustainable over getting some success on the field. Now we are starting slowly to see some success on the field too.We are hardly a club to use as a role model over the past 2 decades but right now, we are inching towards something better. I hope Bradford get someone in who can have the same philosophy. It will benefit the club, assuming there is a new club, in the long run. A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22043

vbfg wrote: Who are the real culprits? We've heard so many theories. Whilst you're not speaking for others we might as well hear yours.

Profligacy. It's always profligacy. Simple people need simple answers. Profligacy is a very simple answer that has the added bonus of justifying their schadenfreude and recasting the years of underinvestment and struggle at their club as a noble endeavour. If it's not profligacy then the real reasons might be deeper and more structural and they might require change that might not be solely in the interests of their fiefdom which is obviously unacceptable



The solution to profligacy is always 'cutting cloth accordingly' or 'take a step back and rebuild at a lower level' and when those vague soundbites inevitably fail to work you eventually 'start again from scratch' Profligacy. It's always profligacy. Simple people need simple answers. Profligacy is a very simple answer that has the added bonus of justifying their schadenfreude and recasting the years of underinvestment and struggle at their club as a noble endeavour. If it's not profligacy then the real reasons might be deeper and more structural and they might require change that might not be solely in the interests of their fiefdom which is obviously unacceptableThe solution to profligacy is always 'cutting cloth accordingly' or 'take a step back and rebuild at a lower level' and when those vague soundbites inevitably fail to work you eventually 'start again from scratch' http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Mr Dog Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm

Posts: 499

Location: Not there

vbfg wrote: Who are the real culprits? We've heard so many theories. Whilst you're not speaking for others we might as well hear yours.



In a little over 2 years the last owner managed to go from gaining the club essentially debt free to owing over £1 million! Fantastic business model there eh?



How about this quote from The RFL: "It (liquidation) is not an entirely surprising development given the scale of debt incurred by the previous management of the club and the debilitating level of financial commitment already entered into for 2017." I think that might give you who a clue as to the real culprits......... In a little over 2 years the last owner managed to go from gaining the club essentially debt free to owing over £1 million! Fantastic business model there eh?How about this quote from The RFL:I think that might give you who a clue as to the real culprits......... Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: bentleberry, BRIXTON, Chris28, FarsleySteve, GansonTheClown, Hillbilly_Red, HuddsRL5, Kevs Head, Mr Dog, MSNbot Media, rollin thunder, RoverAndOut, Ste100Centurions, SteveH, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, wiganermike, wrencat1873 and 190 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 26 , 27 , 28 , 29 1 ... 25 284 posts • Page 29 of 29 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,497,625 2,061 75,629 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Sat 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY



























