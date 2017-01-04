Ste100Centurions wrote:
That is just a viscious & nasty comment to make about a fellow RL Club ....
How exactly would you feel if it were your club suffering ?
Lebron James wrote:
He is a fan of wakefield. His club have been suffering for decades. It wont be long until they are put out of their misery too. No fans, worst ground in SL and perennial challengers for the wooden spoon. You can understand why he is constantly moody
Regards
King James
I wouldn't have said it like that but I don't think he's having a go at the club. I'm sure he will clarify.
Personally, as a Wakefield supporter I feel for the Bradford fans.
I personally think the game would be better with a successful Bradford club, and by that I mean big attendances and no debts, not necessarily winning cups, though they tend to go hand in hand. I don't buy in to the conspiracy theory that the RFL or anyone else is out to get Bradford and I think until recently Wakefield and Bradford have had a pretty good relationship.
As for Wakefield we are suffering and have been for a while as is well documented. We are still at the low end of sustainability but what our current board have done is taken a poorly managed club with no beneficiary and made some hard decisions to make it sustainable. They had to let popular people go. They had to upset some fans with decisions on merchandise, and ticket prices, name of the club and even threaten to move away from the ground.
But at the end of the day, they put making the club sustainable over getting some success on the field. Now we are starting slowly to see some success on the field too.
We are hardly a club to use as a role model over the past 2 decades but right now, we are inching towards something better. I hope Bradford get someone in who can have the same philosophy. It will benefit the club, assuming there is a new club, in the long run.