WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Board index RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace Bulls in administration again

 
Post a reply

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:20 pm
Lebron James Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 611
Ste100Centurions wrote:
That is just a viscious & nasty comment to make about a fellow RL Club ....

How exactly would you feel if it were your club suffering ?


He is a fan of wakefield. His club have been suffering for decades. It wont be long until they are put out of their misery too. No fans, worst ground in SL and perennial challengers for the wooden spoon. You can understand why he is constantly moody

Regards

King James

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:03 pm
PopTart User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Oct 04, 2008 9:10 am
Posts: 8819
Location: wakefield
Ste100Centurions wrote:
That is just a viscious & nasty comment to make about a fellow RL Club ....

How exactly would you feel if it were your club suffering ?


Lebron James wrote:
He is a fan of wakefield. His club have been suffering for decades. It wont be long until they are put out of their misery too. No fans, worst ground in SL and perennial challengers for the wooden spoon. You can understand why he is constantly moody

Regards

King James


I wouldn't have said it like that but I don't think he's having a go at the club. I'm sure he will clarify.

Personally, as a Wakefield supporter I feel for the Bradford fans.
I personally think the game would be better with a successful Bradford club, and by that I mean big attendances and no debts, not necessarily winning cups, though they tend to go hand in hand. I don't buy in to the conspiracy theory that the RFL or anyone else is out to get Bradford and I think until recently Wakefield and Bradford have had a pretty good relationship.

As for Wakefield we are suffering and have been for a while as is well documented. We are still at the low end of sustainability but what our current board have done is taken a poorly managed club with no beneficiary and made some hard decisions to make it sustainable. They had to let popular people go. They had to upset some fans with decisions on merchandise, and ticket prices, name of the club and even threaten to move away from the ground.
But at the end of the day, they put making the club sustainable over getting some success on the field. Now we are starting slowly to see some success on the field too.

We are hardly a club to use as a role model over the past 2 decades but right now, we are inching towards something better. I hope Bradford get someone in who can have the same philosophy. It will benefit the club, assuming there is a new club, in the long run.
A dog is not considered a good dog because he is a good barker. A man is not considered a good man because he is a good talker - Buddha

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:18 pm
SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22043
vbfg wrote:
Who are the real culprits? We've heard so many theories. Whilst you're not speaking for others we might as well hear yours.

Profligacy. It's always profligacy. Simple people need simple answers. Profligacy is a very simple answer that has the added bonus of justifying their schadenfreude and recasting the years of underinvestment and struggle at their club as a noble endeavour. If it's not profligacy then the real reasons might be deeper and more structural and they might require change that might not be solely in the interests of their fiefdom which is obviously unacceptable

The solution to profligacy is always 'cutting cloth accordingly' or 'take a step back and rebuild at a lower level' and when those vague soundbites inevitably fail to work you eventually 'start again from scratch'
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 2:19 pm
Mr Dog Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 499
Location: Not there
vbfg wrote:
Who are the real culprits? We've heard so many theories. Whilst you're not speaking for others we might as well hear yours.


In a little over 2 years the last owner managed to go from gaining the club essentially debt free to owing over £1 million! Fantastic business model there eh?

How about this quote from The RFL: "It (liquidation) is not an entirely surprising development given the scale of debt incurred by the previous management of the club and the debilitating level of financial commitment already entered into for 2017." I think that might give you who a clue as to the real culprits.........
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: bentleberry, BRIXTON, Chris28, FarsleySteve, GansonTheClown, Hillbilly_Red, HuddsRL5, Kevs Head, Mr Dog, MSNbot Media, rollin thunder, RoverAndOut, Ste100Centurions, SteveH, The Avenger, The Devil's Advocate, Tricky2309, wiganermike, wrencat1873 and 190 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to The Virtual Terrace




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,497,6252,06175,6294,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  