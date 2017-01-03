It does seem to be the consensus on the Bradford board at the moment. Not sure it's about giving them a bloody nose tbh. For me it's naked self interest. There's the hard material facts of the finances already mentioned. But there's also narrative, and it's everything in sport. It does not get lower than this. We were not worth the asking price, and so now there is only "were". There is no "are" or "is".



So surely, given that, the only way must be up. Right?



No. -12 points. No TUPE because there is no sale. The squad will be what remains, and what remains will be the remnants of the (very good) U-19s team and whoever else does not have a mortgage or an offer. And Leon, I suspect. It's not unreasonable to begin choosing your games to try and win at this point, and just being grateful you have a team at all. You're already strategically trying to avoid relegation. Never say never. But plan for the bloody unlikely.



I'm at the point where if we know where we are then we know what direction to set off in. That's my motivation.