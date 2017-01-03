WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:45 pm
vbfg wrote:
That's my worry about this plan. Something has been cooking since at least the 23rd when the big announcement deferred. For this RFL announcement today to drop something has been in the works. I am genuinely concerned that the continued existence of the lease will be a stipulation. I understand people want their money's worth. Sadly, there ain't no money.

For me CH1 and Horsfall stadium is the only thing that makes sense. Insistence on Odsal and CH is a poisoned chalice.


A rock and a hard place comes to mind , and then as you say , something has to give , it brings back to the fore how stupid the original 500 K loan and subsequent lease compensation deal was

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:09 am
Do many Bradford fans actually hope the club starts again in Championship 1?

Not withstanding the absolute bliss from certain corners of the R.L. "fraternity" you would have to bare

But would the fact the R.F.L. got a bloody nose, give you a little satisfaction for all their interference during these dark days?

It would work for me.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 12:17 am
It does seem to be the consensus on the Bradford board at the moment. Not sure it's about giving them a bloody nose tbh. For me it's naked self interest. There's the hard material facts of the finances already mentioned. But there's also narrative, and it's everything in sport. It does not get lower than this. We were not worth the asking price, and so now there is only "were". There is no "are" or "is".

So surely, given that, the only way must be up. Right?

No. -12 points. No TUPE because there is no sale. The squad will be what remains, and what remains will be the remnants of the (very good) U-19s team and whoever else does not have a mortgage or an offer. And Leon, I suspect. It's not unreasonable to begin choosing your games to try and win at this point, and just being grateful you have a team at all. You're already strategically trying to avoid relegation. Never say never. But plan for the bloody unlikely.

I'm at the point where if we know where we are then we know what direction to set off in. That's my motivation.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:53 am
Maybe this is the smack in the face the game has been avoiding. The game in its current state is unsustainable.

Let's bring in a team to look at how the game can change for the better. Maybe look at accelerating Toronto's rise, see how we can reinvigorate London...... or equally sit still and lurch from problem to problem until the game folds
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:47 am
vastman wrote:
What just a two word statement!

This must be truly painful for you as your fantasy SL dream crashes around your sad little ears.

No amount of quoting will get you out of this, it's fantasists like you who've dragged this great sport to it's knees and that's no "myth". You and you're fellow SL apologists have destroyed the game but I don't expect and apology any time soon.

That is just a viscious & nasty comment to make about a fellow RL Club ....

How exactly would you feel if it were your club suffering ?
