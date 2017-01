vbfg wrote:

And a correct one.



The Bulls financial problems began with the settlement of the outstandng term of the previous lease on Odsal in 2003. There were a bunch of incidental things people hold higher, the signing of Iestyn Harris for one. They are making it up. There was no notion of this prior to 2002. There were no financial difficulties in that time.



The thing Smokey said was a myth was that the Bull's success was built on money it did not have. It had it in 2003. and therefore the success of that year and those preceding it.... you can fiull in the blanks if you close your eyes and try really really hard.



But still do come at us with your post-facto explanations of what happened like they're worth something. Rugby League would not be the same without it.