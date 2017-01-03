Kelvin's Ferret wrote: There won't really be much of genuine value to liquidate, in terms of assets with material value it is probably down to training gear and perhaps administrative equipment? If someone was interested I reckon a deal could be done pretty quickly that would see the players and support staff re-employed by a new operating company taking over the vacant Bulls slot in the league.

What is strange with this one is, why none of the players were sold by the administrator to cover their costs etc and possibly pay down some of the debt - I realise that this would only be a drop in the ocean but surely this would have been "standard" practice.I've certainly seen assets of companies in administration sold very cheaply on many occasions, to keep a business running.