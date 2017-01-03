WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:19 pm
Jimmythecuckoo
Joined: Mon Feb 07, 2005 7:28 pm
Posts: 2834
Location: Peterborough
I would have thought a few clubs would want to ground share with the phoenix club. If they get off to a successful start there could be good attendances.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 3:58 pm
Willzay
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5892
It'll be farcical if a new Bradford team were to "remain" or "be placed" into the championship, likewise it'll be farcical if Toronto were promoted from league one.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:01 pm
Kelvin's Ferret
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7285
Location: Ephesus
wrencat1873 wrote:
I dont think that there is a "fair" solution to this one.
Who are the new Bradford club and where will they be playing ?
If Bradford Bulls have been liquidated ie. every asset sold to the highest bidder, where does the "new" club come from and where will they play etc.


There won't really be much of genuine value to liquidate, in terms of assets with material value it is probably down to training gear and perhaps administrative equipment? If someone was interested I reckon a deal could be done pretty quickly that would see the players and support staff re-employed by a new operating company taking over the vacant Bulls slot in the league.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:11 pm
wrencat1873
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7247
Kelvin's Ferret wrote:
There won't really be much of genuine value to liquidate, in terms of assets with material value it is probably down to training gear and perhaps administrative equipment? If someone was interested I reckon a deal could be done pretty quickly that would see the players and support staff re-employed by a new operating company taking over the vacant Bulls slot in the league.


What is strange with this one is, why none of the players were sold by the administrator to cover their costs etc and possibly pay down some of the debt - I realise that this would only be a drop in the ocean but surely this would have been "standard" practice.
I've certainly seen assets of companies in administration sold very cheaply on many occasions, to keep a business running.

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:14 pm
Kelvin's Ferret
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7285
Location: Ephesus
Willzay wrote:
It'll be farcical if a new Bradford team were to "remain" or "be placed" into the championship, likewise it'll be farcical if Toronto were promoted from league one.


All of the available outcomes are farcical, so nobody should concern themselves too much with that. The question is which of the farcical outcomes causes the least disruption to those currently affected. Ideal scenario a "new" club is created under a new holding company, they purchase the brand from the liquidator (there's not likely to be a long queue for that 'asset'), they re-employ as many of the staff as possible and negotiate to lease Odsal from the RFL.
Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:19 pm
Lebron James
Joined: Sat Aug 03, 2013 9:32 pm
Posts: 609
All I've heard on social media this afternoon is that it is all the RFLs fault. 3 times in 6 years would suggest not, but a genuine question..are the RFL culpable in anyway?

Re: Bulls in administration again

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 4:20 pm
Kelvin's Ferret
Joined: Fri Oct 08, 2004 11:19 am
Posts: 7285
Location: Ephesus
wrencat1873 wrote:
What is strange with this one is, why none of the players were sold by the administrator to cover their costs etc and possibly pay down some of the debt - I realise that this would only be a drop in the ocean but surely this would have been "standard" practice.
I've certainly seen assets of companies in administration sold very cheaply on many occasions, to keep a business running.


There is no real market in the transfer of RL players, which clubs are realistically going to make a cash offer for any member of the Bulls squad?
