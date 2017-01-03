WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 8:43 am
Willzay wrote:
Players should be well within their rights to leave especially when the administrator is a massive joke and an absolute disgrace continually fanning about getting paid a hefty fee I imagine whilst the players have bills to pay and mouths to fees.


I think you misunderstand the role of an administrator.
He may have been fanning (sic) around for a few weeks- but the Bulls board have been doing so for years -which is the reason the administrator is there in the first place. How this sorry state of affairs can be blamed on the administrator is beyond me.
Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:34 am
SmokeyTA wrote:
That's just not true though is it. This myth keeps getting recycled but its clearly not true. We heard it when P+R was being brought back that being involved in struggle at the bottom would attract fans. Attendances dropped like a stone. We saw it when they were relegated, that fans would stick around to see a winning team and not the losing one they saw in SL, attendances dropped like a stone, now its if only they were 'stable' in the lower leagues fans will turn up in droves. They wont.


People literally seem surprised that when Bradford got in to trouble, giving them less money, deducting points from them, introducing massive instability, seeing them relegated, giving them even less money and massively less visibility hasn't produced success. These people are so locked in to this craziness we are now seeing people argue that Bradford's ultimate demise and complete closure will allow them to start again and the fans will come back in droves. Its like a doctor scratching his head and wondering why shooting his patient in the legs and torso hasnt cured them, and thinking maybe shooting them in the head will work.


The only way Bradford actually achieved success was by spending what they didn't have.........and your patient didn't help by continually loading the gun!

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:50 am
the artist wrote:
players starting to leave the club now, if they are not being paid i assume the club is in some sort of breach of contract allowing them a move (or is it a clause in the contracts once a club is in admin?) Anyways Clare gone to leigh and possibly Welham looking to move on as well, and i would guess more will follow. Sorry state of affairs


Have they been sold, to generate revenue (to help prolong the administration period) or, just walked away ?
Either situation is fully understandable as everyone needs to put food on the table and the administrator will need revenue to buy some time.

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 11:51 am
Rumours are we've just been liqudated

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:06 pm
Cas Tigers have been offered players but won't be taking up the offer (here) :-

https://www.castlefordtigers.com/article.php?id=5153
Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:29 pm
Tigerade wrote:
Cas Tigers have been offered players but won't be taking up the offer (here) :-

https://www.castlefordtigers.com/article.php?id=5153


Brilliant stuff - many others from within our game could learn from this type of leadership.... These types of thing are exactly how great cultures are built - forget the short term gains that could be made from a few cheapo signings, build foundations, principles and a 'way of being' that people will buy into long term.

The RFL should take note.

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:36 pm
Totally agree Superted. We have been offered Chris Whelham and and ex-tiger James Clare by all accounts.
