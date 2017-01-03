SmokeyTA wrote:

That's just not true though is it. This myth keeps getting recycled but its clearly not true. We heard it when P+R was being brought back that being involved in struggle at the bottom would attract fans. Attendances dropped like a stone. We saw it when they were relegated, that fans would stick around to see a winning team and not the losing one they saw in SL, attendances dropped like a stone, now its if only they were 'stable' in the lower leagues fans will turn up in droves. They wont.





People literally seem surprised that when Bradford got in to trouble, giving them less money, deducting points from them, introducing massive instability, seeing them relegated, giving them even less money and massively less visibility hasn't produced success. These people are so locked in to this craziness we are now seeing people argue that Bradford's ultimate demise and complete closure will allow them to start again and the fans will come back in droves. Its like a doctor scratching his head and wondering why shooting his patient in the legs and torso hasnt cured them, and thinking maybe shooting them in the head will work.