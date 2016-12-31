WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls in administration again

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 2:27 pm
wrencat1873 User avatar
Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm
Posts: 7242
Xykojen wrote:
Players not been paid today per Twitter, got to feel for them most out of the whole horrible situation, bills to pay and mouths to feed


Indeed.
When you take out the club rivalries and internet "banter", this is what matters.
Players, staff, kids on scholarships etc and their families, this is what really matters.
Of course, plenty of businesses go pop and it's the same for them but, if we dont spare a thought for some of these families, what kind of people are we and what about the supposed RL family.

One just has to hope that whoever comes in (assuming someone does), properly steadies the ship and doesn't dream of the "big time" too quickly.

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:14 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm
Posts: 1158
Unfortunately the sympathy & donations from the RL "family" run thin when the business has failed more than once over the last few years. There's a bunch of creditors who are also due to lose money again due to the inability of Bradford to operated as a successful business.

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:15 pm
Mr Dog Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm
Posts: 493
Location: Not there
GUBRATS wrote:
But you can see the contradiction here surely , ' success ' to Bradford involves being in SL , which will require more cash than Kevin finds for Batley

I've met Kevin several times BTW , top bloke


Success for Bradford at the moment is the Club surviving.

Trying to emulate past glories has been the downfall of many sporting entities. They are no longer one of the 'big' clubs but could be one of the better ones in the Championship. Of course, this will not only need a new owner who keeps to a realistic budget but also (some of) the 'fans' losing the chip off their shoulders and realise that the 'mickey mouse' league they find themselves in is their true (current) level.

Post Sat Dec 31, 2016 5:47 pm
Nothus User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3956
Location: Bradford
If you ask the Bulls fans, I'd guess most aren't even that bothered about being SL that much. All we want is a stable club that we can turn up and watch play every week.

The club has a great academy system and we were all set to start bringing our home grown players into the first team and build from the ground up.

It's not our fault that we've had a string of morons take charge of the club over the last ten years or so.

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 6:40 pm
Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5959
Administrator rumoured to be going to see players Tuesday 3/1 am .

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 10:38 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22037
Nothus wrote:
If you ask the Bulls fans, I'd guess most aren't even that bothered about being SL that much. All we want is a stable club that we can turn up and watch play every week.

The club has a great academy system and we were all set to start bringing our home grown players into the first team and build from the ground up.

It's not our fault that we've had a string of morons take charge of the club over the last ten years or so.

That's just not true though is it. This myth keeps getting recycled but its clearly not true. We heard it when P+R was being brought back that being involved in struggle at the bottom would attract fans. Attendances dropped like a stone. We saw it when they were relegated, that fans would stick around to see a winning team and not the losing one they saw in SL, attendances dropped like a stone, now its if only they were 'stable' in the lower leagues fans will turn up in droves. They wont.


People literally seem surprised that when Bradford got in to trouble, giving them less money, deducting points from them, introducing massive instability, seeing them relegated, giving them even less money and massively less visibility hasn't produced success. These people are so locked in to this craziness we are now seeing people argue that Bradford's ultimate demise and complete closure will allow them to start again and the fans will come back in droves. Its like a doctor scratching his head and wondering why shooting his patient in the legs and torso hasnt cured them, and thinking maybe shooting them in the head will work.
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:08 pm
Nothus User avatar
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 3956
Location: Bradford
SmokeyTA wrote:
That's just not true though is it. This myth keeps getting recycled but its clearly not true. We heard it when P+R was being brought back that being involved in struggle at the bottom would attract fans. Attendances dropped like a stone. We saw it when they were relegated, that fans would stick around to see a winning team and not the losing one they saw in SL, attendances dropped like a stone, now its if only they were 'stable' in the lower leagues fans will turn up in droves. They wont.


People literally seem surprised that when Bradford got in to trouble, giving them less money, deducting points from them, introducing massive instability, seeing them relegated, giving them even less money and massively less visibility hasn't produced success. These people are so locked in to this craziness we are now seeing people argue that Bradford's ultimate demise and complete closure will allow them to start again and the fans will come back in droves. Its like a doctor scratching his head and wondering why shooting his patient in the legs and torso hasnt cured them, and thinking maybe shooting them in the head will work.


How is any of the above relevant to the part of my post you quoted in bold?
You think it's a myth that Bulls fans would want a stable club over being back in SL? I disagree.

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:18 pm
the artist User avatar
Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5828
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
players starting to leave the club now, if they are not being paid i assume the club is in some sort of breach of contract allowing them a move (or is it a clause in the contracts once a club is in admin?) Anyways Clare gone to leigh and possibly Welham looking to move on as well, and i would guess more will follow. Sorry state of affairs
The referee's indecision is final

Post Mon Jan 02, 2017 11:32 pm
Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm
Posts: 22037
Nothus wrote:
How is any of the above relevant to the part of my post you quoted in bold?
You think it's a myth that Bulls fans would want a stable club over being back in SL? I disagree.

Because its the same myth you are perpetuating. At what point do we hit a level where it gets put to bed? Admin number 5? 2k averages? 1k?
http://www.pngnrlbid.com

bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote:
Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.


vastman wrote:
My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually.

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 12:05 am
Willzay User avatar
Joined: Tue Apr 13, 2010 2:58 pm
Posts: 5889
the artist wrote:
players starting to leave the club now, if they are not being paid i assume the club is in some sort of breach of contract allowing them a move (or is it a clause in the contracts once a club is in admin?) Anyways Clare gone to leigh and possibly Welham looking to move on as well, and i would guess more will follow. Sorry state of affairs


Players should be well within their rights to leave especially when the administrator is a massive joke and an absolute disgrace continually fanning about getting paid a hefty fee I imagine whilst the players have bills to pay and mouths to fees.
