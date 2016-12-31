wrencat1873

Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2011 7:28 pm

Posts: 7242



Xykojen wrote: Players not been paid today per Twitter, got to feel for them most out of the whole horrible situation, bills to pay and mouths to feed



Indeed.

When you take out the club rivalries and internet "banter", this is what matters.

Players, staff, kids on scholarships etc and their families, this is what really matters.

Of course, plenty of businesses go pop and it's the same for them but, if we dont spare a thought for some of these families, what kind of people are we and what about the supposed RL family.



One just has to hope that whoever comes in (assuming someone does), properly steadies the ship and doesn't dream of the "big time" too quickly. Indeed.When you take out the club rivalries and internet "banter", this is what matters.Players, staff, kids on scholarships etc and their families, this is what really matters.Of course, plenty of businesses go pop and it's the same for them but, if we dont spare a thought for some of these families, what kind of people are we and what about the supposed RL family.One just has to hope that whoever comes in (assuming someone does), properly steadies the ship and doesn't dream of the "big time" too quickly. shinymcshine Free-scoring winger



Joined: Wed Sep 02, 2009 1:45 pm

Posts: 1158

Unfortunately the sympathy & donations from the RL "family" run thin when the business has failed more than once over the last few years. There's a bunch of creditors who are also due to lose money again due to the inability of Bradford to operated as a successful business. Mr Dog Strong-running second rower



Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm

Posts: 493

Location: Not there

GUBRATS wrote: But you can see the contradiction here surely , ' success ' to Bradford involves being in SL , which will require more cash than Kevin finds for Batley



I've met Kevin several times BTW , top bloke



Success for Bradford at the moment is the Club surviving.



Trying to emulate past glories has been the downfall of many sporting entities. They are no longer one of the 'big' clubs but could be one of the better ones in the Championship. Of course, this will not only need a new owner who keeps to a realistic budget but also (some of) the 'fans' losing the chip off their shoulders and realise that the 'mickey mouse' league they find themselves in is their true (current) level. Success for Bradford at the moment is the Club surviving.Trying to emulate past glories has been the downfall of many sporting entities. They are no longer one of the 'big' clubs but could be one of the better ones in the Championship. Of course, this will not only need a new owner who keeps to a realistic budget but also (some of) the 'fans' losing the chip off their shoulders and realise that the 'mickey mouse' league they find themselves in is their true (current) level. Nothus

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm

Posts: 3956

Location: Bradford

If you ask the Bulls fans, I'd guess most aren't even that bothered about being SL that much. All we want is a stable club that we can turn up and watch play every week.



The club has a great academy system and we were all set to start bringing our home grown players into the first team and build from the ground up.



It's not our fault that we've had a string of morons take charge of the club over the last ten years or so. weighman Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm

Posts: 5959

Administrator rumoured to be going to see players Tuesday 3/1 am . SmokeyTA Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 24, 2006 11:59 pm

Posts: 22036

Nothus wrote: If you ask the Bulls fans, I'd guess most aren't even that bothered about being SL that much. All we want is a stable club that we can turn up and watch play every week.



The club has a great academy system and we were all set to start bringing our home grown players into the first team and build from the ground up.



It's not our fault that we've had a string of morons take charge of the club over the last ten years or so.

That's just not true though is it. This myth keeps getting recycled but its clearly not true. We heard it when P+R was being brought back that being involved in struggle at the bottom would attract fans. Attendances dropped like a stone. We saw it when they were relegated, that fans would stick around to see a winning team and not the losing one they saw in SL, attendances dropped like a stone, now its if only they were 'stable' in the lower leagues fans will turn up in droves. They wont.





People literally seem surprised that when Bradford got in to trouble, giving them less money, deducting points from them, introducing massive instability, seeing them relegated, giving them even less money and massively less visibility hasn't produced success. These people are so locked in to this craziness we are now seeing people argue that Bradford's ultimate demise and complete closure will allow them to start again and the fans will come back in droves. Its like a doctor scratching his head and wondering why shooting his patient in the legs and torso hasnt cured them, and thinking maybe shooting them in the head will work. That's just not true though is it. This myth keeps getting recycled but its clearly not true. We heard it when P+R was being brought back that being involved in struggle at the bottom would attract fans. Attendances dropped like a stone. We saw it when they were relegated, that fans would stick around to see a winning team and not the losing one they saw in SL, attendances dropped like a stone, now its if only they were 'stable' in the lower leagues fans will turn up in droves. They wont.People literally seem surprised that when Bradford got in to trouble, giving them less money, deducting points from them, introducing massive instability, seeing them relegated, giving them even less money and massively less visibility hasn't produced success. These people are so locked in to this craziness we are now seeing people argue that Bradford's ultimate demise and complete closure will allow them to start again and the fans will come back in droves. Its like a doctor scratching his head and wondering why shooting his patient in the legs and torso hasnt cured them, and thinking maybe shooting them in the head will work. http://www.pngnrlbid.com



bUsTiNyAbALLs wrote: Do not converse with me you filthy minded deviant.



vastman wrote: My rage isn't impotent luv, I'm frothing at the mouth actually. Nothus

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm

Posts: 3956

Location: Bradford

SmokeyTA wrote: That's just not true though is it. This myth keeps getting recycled but its clearly not true. We heard it when P+R was being brought back that being involved in struggle at the bottom would attract fans. Attendances dropped like a stone. We saw it when they were relegated, that fans would stick around to see a winning team and not the losing one they saw in SL, attendances dropped like a stone, now its if only they were 'stable' in the lower leagues fans will turn up in droves. They wont.





People literally seem surprised that when Bradford got in to trouble, giving them less money, deducting points from them, introducing massive instability, seeing them relegated, giving them even less money and massively less visibility hasn't produced success. These people are so locked in to this craziness we are now seeing people argue that Bradford's ultimate demise and complete closure will allow them to start again and the fans will come back in droves. Its like a doctor scratching his head and wondering why shooting his patient in the legs and torso hasnt cured them, and thinking maybe shooting them in the head will work.



How is any of the above relevant to the part of my post you quoted in bold?

You think it's a myth that Bulls fans would want a stable club over being back in SL? I disagree. How is any of the above relevant to the part of my post you quoted in bold?You think it's a myth that Bulls fans would want a stable club over being back in SL? I disagree. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: captaincaveman, Lebron James, Nothus, nottinghamtiger, piemandan, Ziggy Stardust and 124 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 18 , 19 , 20 , 21 1 ... 17 207 posts • Page 21 of 21 Return to The Virtual Terrace Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Off Topic Music Technology & Science TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,496,150 1,567 75,627 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. 4th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 TOULOUSE v BATLEY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 ROCHDALE v DEWSBURY 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 SWINTON v LONDON 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 OLDHAM v SHEFFIELD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HULL KR v BRADFORD 5th Feb : 15:00 CH-R1 HALIFAX v FEATHERSTONE 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV



























