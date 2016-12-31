Xykojen wrote: Players not been paid today per Twitter, got to feel for them most out of the whole horrible situation, bills to pay and mouths to feed

Indeed.When you take out the club rivalries and internet "banter", this is what matters.Players, staff, kids on scholarships etc and their families, this is what really matters.Of course, plenty of businesses go pop and it's the same for them but, if we dont spare a thought for some of these families, what kind of people are we and what about the supposed RL family.One just has to hope that whoever comes in (assuming someone does), properly steadies the ship and doesn't dream of the "big time" too quickly.