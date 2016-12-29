Joined: Fri Apr 02, 2004 10:08 pm Posts: 492 Location: Not there
Willzay wrote:
Well he'd best be prepared to waste his money then. Anyone who plans to take over Bradford must have very deep pockets otherwise they'll be back in this position in two years time.
Not if he uses a business model on what the Club can actually afford. Granted that's unlikely to mean promotion to SL but Kevin Nicholas at Batley, for example, has shown that you don't need deep pockets to gain 'success'
But you can see the contradiction here surely , ' success ' to Bradford involves being in SL , which will require more cash than Kevin finds for Batley
