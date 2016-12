William Eve wrote: Let's just carry on as usual and stick with that 1999 salary cap level which is worth over a million quid less in real terms in 2016, because let's face it... Austerity works! You only have to look at the current state of the game to see that.



Any multi-millionaires who ever do fancy investing their money in a SL club?



They are not welcome.



This game doesn't do big high-profile signings any longer.



It doesn't want any publicity either.



It likes things just as they are.



After all, it has delivered at least 5 SL titles for Leeds, plus a treble!

So how many multi-millionaires are waiting in the wings then? Maybe you could point me in the direction of all their declarations over the last few years of how they would love to get involved in RL and resurrect the fortunes of Salford/Wakefield/Bradford etc but have been put off because they'd be limited in how much of their money they could burn to buy an all conquering team? Simple fact is these 'investors' exist only in your mind!