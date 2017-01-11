I'm comfortable with the result, in some respects there's a lot more pressure on the youngsters as it's one of the few early season opportunities to show how they can perform but when you have much superior opposition against you it isn't easy to play your natural game, less so when you have players on and off the field and also when there's a fair few of them together a reasonable standard below the opposition

You put a couple of these lads in with the backbone of the 1st XVII and they are much more likely to perform to a higher std, there'd be much more on field direction, the backbone of the team will have played with each other a lot so holes/errors that a relatively inexperienced team will make won't be made as often if at all and so individual players/youngsters in a senior side (hopefully) won't be as exposed which gives them a better chance of doing what they should be and are capable of.

A lot of it is down to the mental side of things and lack of senior playing experience, multiplied up by half your team and it shows up more overall.

Certainly hope Radford can feel comfortable with giving some of these lads a run and not too late in the season because it'll be extremely good fortune if we get as few injuries as last and because of other factors and his inexperience as a coach felt he couldn't rest players more often.



ATEOTD we'll see what happens first couple of Sl games and where we are at. Reproduce the Salford/Catalans performances of last year and any stress over how these early friendlies have gone will disappear in an instant.