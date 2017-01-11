WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Bradford

 
Post a reply

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 10:40 am
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 486
Dave K. wrote:
He was ok, did nothing special just solid, young Oakes looked better.



Despite his age and not having played for two years he would have improved your team on Sunday. That must say something about your much vaunted fringe players. Even Radford expressed his disappointment at their performance.

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 11:48 am
number 6 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9932
Keiththered wrote:
Despite his age and not having played for two years he would have improved your team on Sunday. That must say something about your much vaunted fringe players. Even Radford expressed his disappointment at their performance.




most of us and radford probably know the youngsters are far from ready for superleague!

put them in with first team players they can hold their own, like against warrington last easter monday and wigan in the super 8s in 2015!

i noticed rovers didnt attack the kelly, carlos and michaels side of the pitch much in the first half, they targetted our weaker centre and winger! certainly setting high targets and testing themselves there! :lol:

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 3:41 pm
Mild mannered Janitor User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 09, 2004 10:48 pm
Posts: 6784
Location: Here there and everywhere
number 6 wrote:
most of us and radford probably know the youngsters are far from ready for superleague!

put them in with first team players they can hold their own, like against warrington last easter monday and wigan in the super 8s in 2015!

i noticed rovers didnt attack the kelly, carlos and michaels side of the pitch much in the first half, they targetted our weaker centre and winger! certainly setting high targets and testing themselves there! :lol:


Hardly testing themselves for the season ahead!!
Nil......Zip.....Nothing....ZERO....0

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 6:11 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3444
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
I'm comfortable with the result, in some respects there's a lot more pressure on the youngsters as it's one of the few early season opportunities to show how they can perform but when you have much superior opposition against you it isn't easy to play your natural game, less so when you have players on and off the field and also when there's a fair few of them together a reasonable standard below the opposition
You put a couple of these lads in with the backbone of the 1st XVII and they are much more likely to perform to a higher std, there'd be much more on field direction, the backbone of the team will have played with each other a lot so holes/errors that a relatively inexperienced team will make won't be made as often if at all and so individual players/youngsters in a senior side (hopefully) won't be as exposed which gives them a better chance of doing what they should be and are capable of.
A lot of it is down to the mental side of things and lack of senior playing experience, multiplied up by half your team and it shows up more overall.
Certainly hope Radford can feel comfortable with giving some of these lads a run and not too late in the season because it'll be extremely good fortune if we get as few injuries as last and because of other factors and his inexperience as a coach felt he couldn't rest players more often.

ATEOTD we'll see what happens first couple of Sl games and where we are at. Reproduce the Salford/Catalans performances of last year and any stress over how these early friendlies have gone will disappear in an instant.

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 11, 2017 8:46 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24122
Location: West Yorkshire
Some scathing commentary on the Bradford situation being allowed to happen and the financial state of the Championship by Radford. Some decent points made.
http://www.hulldailymail.co.uk/hull-fc- ... story.html
Image

Re: Bradford

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 6:52 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24122
Location: West Yorkshire
They're back. Good news, maybe we'll dual reg with them.
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38616454
Image

Re: Bradford

Post Sun Jan 15, 2017 10:11 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16991
Location: Back in Hull.
I'd hope that we can do a deal with Bradford and help them out short term (and us) my loaning them 2/3 players, maybe the likes of Logan, Fash and Turgut.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ComeOnYouUll, Marcus's Bicycle, the artist, yorksguy1865 and 183 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,504,3232,09475,6894,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  