Re: Bradford

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:06 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16946
Location: Back in Hull.
Jake the Peg wrote:
What if tommy lee had turned out to be the best half back the city had ever produced, or reece dean, or HTW? The game is littered with promising kids who never make the grade and you can't build a club on potential. Even if he does come through, litten is at least 2, more likely 3 or 4 years off being ready for SL week in, week out. Houghton will get injured at some point and we'll be fighting to stay out of the middle 8's if we rely on washbrook and hadley as replacements


As said it could work out, it could be a waste of cap, no body knows, happy with my views and stick my opinion.

Re: Bradford

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:07 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2221
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Jake the Peg wrote:
The players are all free agents as their former employer is no longer in existence. it will be down to personal choice if they decide to sign for a new co and obviously dependant on terms then an offer from them may be more attractive than one from us but I guess it depends on his loyalty and ambition and whether he's already signed a contract for us. Maybe we need to move some cap space on before we can register him?


Isn't there dispensation on the cap when such things happen?

On a side note, Clare has now signed for Leigh.

Re: Bradford

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:12 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16946
Location: Back in Hull.
Irregular Hoops wrote:
Isn't there dispensation on the cap when such things happen?

On a side note, Clare has now signed for Leigh.


Don't think there is, I think players on the quota don't count though.

Big mistake by Leigh, didn't they know David Hodgson was available?

Re: Bradford

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 10:17 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2221
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
Dave K. wrote:
Don't think there is, I think players on the quota don't count though.

Big mistake by Leigh, didn't they know David Hodgson was available?


Ha!
When is Zook Ema being announced as Tilse's replacement?

Re: Bradford

Post Fri Jan 06, 2017 8:19 pm
Irregular Hoops
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jul 10, 2002 1:30 pm
Posts: 2221
Location: Kingston upon Hull F.C.
http://www.totalrl.com/radford-says-hul ... d-players/

Re: Bradford

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 10:53 am
Mrs Barista
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24083
Location: West Yorkshire
O'Brien to Huddersfield. Shame, sounded like would have been a good fit for us.
Re: Bradford

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:19 pm
the artist
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5838
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Irregular Hoops wrote:
http://www.totalrl.com/radford-says-hull-willing-help-bradford-players/


there's a lot of sense in this. by the time a new bradford team gets round to recruiting they will have little to get from the player market. loaning them some of our younger players would give them more experience at a decent level rather than just in the academy or u23's
Re: Bradford

Post Sat Jan 07, 2017 5:27 pm
weighman
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri May 16, 2003 6:50 pm
Posts: 5976
Has the Dual Reg agreement with Doncaster ended ?
