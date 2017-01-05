WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 4:43 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16944
Location: Back in Hull.
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
I'd rather have Litten get game time otherwise what is the point of the academy if all we are going to do is sign other teams youngsters.
The last few seasons has been barren in terms of appearances for those coming up. people saying they aren't ready but can't ever know because they don't get any/much game time at the next level, meanwhile the likes of Wigan throw their youngsters in to cover senior players lost to short and long term injuries no problem.
We must have more faith in them or we'll lose them and be back to square one.


Totally agree, easily your best post.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:16 pm
Jake the Peg
Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25196
What if o'brien is better than litten? If litten is good enough he'll come through. What if we'd never signed sneyd because he might have blocked the way for dean and tyson wilson? The club has to make decisions based on what they have now. I don't suppose they intended to sign a hooker but have (maybe) take an opportunity to acquire a highly regarded youngster. If we don't sign decent quality players we'd have the same group of people whinging about that too

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:40 pm
Mrs Barista
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24080
Location: West Yorkshire
Jake the Peg wrote:
What if o'brien is better than litten? If litten is good enough he'll come through. What if we'd never signed sneyd because he might have blocked the way for dean and tyson wilson? The club has to make decisions based on what they have now. I don't suppose they intended to sign a hooker but have (maybe) take an opportunity to acquire a highly regarded youngster. If we don't sign decent quality players we'd have the same group of people whinging about that too

100% this.
Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:47 pm
Dave K.
Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16944
Location: Back in Hull.
Jake the Peg wrote:
What if o'brien is better than litten? If litten is good enough he'll come through. What if we'd never signed sneyd because he might have blocked the way for dean and tyson wilson? The club has to make decisions based on what they have now. I don't suppose they intended to sign a hooker but have (maybe) take an opportunity to acquire a highly regarded youngster. If we don't sign decent quality players we'd have the same group of people whinging about that too


Lots of what ifs and it works both ways, personally I wouldn't sign him, but Radders is the boss and it's hard to argue with his recruitment. It looks like he has signed and I hope he turns out to be a useful signing.

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:30 pm
ccs
Joined: Mon Aug 15, 2011 5:58 pm
Posts: 2367
Jake the Peg wrote:
What if o'brien is better than litten? If litten is good enough he'll come through. What if we'd never signed sneyd because he might have blocked the way for dean and tyson wilson? The club has to make decisions based on what they have now. I don't suppose they intended to sign a hooker but have (maybe) take an opportunity to acquire a highly regarded youngster. If we don't sign decent quality players we'd have the same group of people whinging about that too
I couldn't agree more.
