knockersbumpMKII wrote:

I'd rather have Litten get game time otherwise what is the point of the academy if all we are going to do is sign other teams youngsters.

The last few seasons has been barren in terms of appearances for those coming up. people saying they aren't ready but can't ever know because they don't get any/much game time at the next level, meanwhile the likes of Wigan throw their youngsters in to cover senior players lost to short and long term injuries no problem.

We must have more faith in them or we'll lose them and be back to square one.