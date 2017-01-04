Dave K. wrote:
I agree, seems a pointless signing, unlikely to get a game, Houghton has plenty of years left and we have Litten coming through, have to trust Radders and co though.
Could be hughly beneficial to both clubs to loan a few players to them.
With the Radford connection, and also with Pryce being back at Bradford now, I wouldn't be surprised if that's why O'Brien is supposedly heading our way, and I'd also imagine that loans between the two could happen.
Could work for the likes of Downs, Fash, Osborne, Matongo and Turgut to get some game time.