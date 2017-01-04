WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Bradford

 
Post a reply

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 6:55 pm
The Dentist Wilf User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2005 4:17 pm
Posts: 6313
:thumb:
Roamin the Range Together Book 1 'Living in the shadow of Giants' (1950-1980) and book 2 'Going down the Boulevard' on sale now, ask me by PM for special RL fans price!!! Spread the Word!

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 7:35 pm
Jake the Peg User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25195
If we have signed him maybe we'll loan him back for the season?

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:06 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24079
Location: West Yorkshire
vbfg wrote:
Yes.

He's not a million miles from a Houghton like player and I honestly can't think of a better place for him.

Good luck to the kid. He is a fan favourite here.


Sounds like the Houghton back up we've been seeking for a while; we have hopefully a successor in Litten but not ready yet. Would be good business for us as Leeds have had a couple of attempts at getting him. Guess he knows Noggers quite well as think they're similar age. Hope it's true but not holding my breath.
Image

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:50 pm
Wilde 3 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jul 05, 2006 10:14 am
Posts: 5180
I'd be slightly reluctant. Litten looks the real deal, but I guess a 1 year deal would be good

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:52 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7183
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Jake the Peg wrote:
If we have signed him maybe we'll loan him back for the season?


Yes please.

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 9:34 pm
Dave K. User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 16932
Location: Back in Hull.
Wilde 3 wrote:
I'd be slightly reluctant. Litten looks the real deal, but I guess a 1 year deal would be good


I agree, seems a pointless signing, unlikely to get a game, Houghton has plenty of years left and we have Litten coming through, have to trust Radders and co though.

Could be hughly beneficial to both clubs to loan a few players to them.

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 11:57 pm
the artist User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jan 16, 2003 5:40 pm
Posts: 5836
Location: At the cider bus, Worthy Farm, Somerset
Dave K. wrote:
I agree, seems a pointless signing, unlikely to get a game, Houghton has plenty of years left and we have Litten coming through, have to trust Radders and co though.

Could be hughly beneficial to both clubs to loan a few players to them.


it wouldn't be so pointless if houghton gets a lengthy injury (and Litten could not be expected to carry the team's attack week in week out just yet), could end up being a very astute signing
The referee's indecision is final

Re: Bradford

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 12:06 am
Cardiff_05 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4904
Location: Caerdydd
Dave K. wrote:
I agree, seems a pointless signing, unlikely to get a game, Houghton has plenty of years left and we have Litten coming through, have to trust Radders and co though.

Could be hughly beneficial to both clubs to loan a few players to them.


With the Radford connection, and also with Pryce being back at Bradford now, I wouldn't be surprised if that's why O'Brien is supposedly heading our way, and I'd also imagine that loans between the two could happen.

Could work for the likes of Downs, Fash, Osborne, Matongo and Turgut to get some game time.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: andy 1962, Cardiff_05, Dannyboywt, the artist and 104 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,498,0441,42075,6314,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  