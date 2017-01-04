vbfg wrote: Yes.



He's not a million miles from a Houghton like player and I honestly can't think of a better place for him.



Good luck to the kid. He is a fan favourite here.

Sounds like the Houghton back up we've been seeking for a while; we have hopefully a successor in Litten but not ready yet. Would be good business for us as Leeds have had a couple of attempts at getting him. Guess he knows Noggers quite well as think they're similar age. Hope it's true but not holding my breath.