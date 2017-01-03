WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:44 pm
easthull fc fan User avatar
Joined: Sun Jan 20, 2013 5:37 pm
Posts: 4229
Tea Maker wrote:
That would be because you are an idiot.


Or maybe he just hates kr with a passion.

Re: Bradford

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:12 pm
Mrs Barista User avatar
Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24078
Location: West Yorkshire
The Dentist Wilf wrote:
I really feel for the players they showed faith and have now received a real kick in the teeth. However most of all I feel for the genuine loyal supporters who must just be wondering what next, its a real hard one for all of them and I wish them good luck. However what does everyone else think about the way the Rugby League have reacted. There's a deal of telling comment in the RL's statement about rugby league needing Bradford ... its extremely commendable but I ask myself will any other club get the same treatment and would we?

The Mirror have leaked the letter sent to all clubs by the board of the RL about the RL's position

http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/865645383?-4338:2393:3


I think for all the drama/excitement of the MPG the RFL would still prefer a franchise-based approach to control top flight membership. Bradford are an iconic SL club run by a succession of inept regimes but with the biggest latent support in the game - they averaged almost 15k attendance in 2003 which the other pretenders to SL status, and most clubs already in SL, can only dream of. I can see why the RFL would want to protect the possibility of Bradford's return to the top flight as a well run Bradford would bring more to the competition than many of the current incumbents. Not saying it's fair, just what the RFL's context probably is.
Re: Bradford

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:32 pm
Tea Maker Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Oct 30, 2016 9:18 pm
Posts: 27
easthull fc fan wrote:
Or maybe he just hates kr with a passion.


How old are you 12? Anybody who thinks it's a good idea for any club to go bust clearly doesn't care about the game or the poor unfortunate people who start a new year without a job! He's an idiot as are you for defending him.

Re: Bradford

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:33 pm
number 6 User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9928
Tea Maker wrote:
How old are you 12? Anybody who thinks it's a good idea for any club to go bust clearly doesn't care about the game or the poor unfortunate people who start a new year without a job! He's an idiot as are you for defending him.




shame hutton didnt share those same views a few years ago!

Re: Bradford

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:39 pm
Joined: Wed Sep 07, 2005 6:39 pm
Posts: 4903
Location: Caerdydd
Any talented youngsters we could snare from Bradford?

Re: Bradford

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:41 pm
Tea Maker Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Oct 30, 2016 9:18 pm
Posts: 27
[quote="number 6"]shame hutton didnt share those same views a few years ago![/

I'm a Rovers fan, but I think the game would be poorer without Hull FC in it. But then I'm a grown up.

Re: Bradford

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:46 pm
number 6 User avatar
Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 9928
[quote="Tea Maker"]


so you dont think there would be plenty of rovers fans frothing at the mouth if fc went t!ts up??

Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:38 am
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7391
Cardiff_05 wrote:
Any talented youngsters we could snare from Bradford?


You've apparently signed Adam O'Brien, who is a very talented hooker, disappointed Leeds didn't get him.
Re: Bradford

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:45 am
Tea Maker Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Oct 30, 2016 9:18 pm
Posts: 27
[quote="number 6"] I'm sure there might be but I'm not one of them!
Obviously you are and obviously have no love of the game if you want other clubs to go under.

