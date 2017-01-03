The Dentist Wilf wrote:
I really feel for the players they showed faith and have now received a real kick in the teeth. However most of all I feel for the genuine loyal supporters who must just be wondering what next, its a real hard one for all of them and I wish them good luck. However what does everyone else think about the way the Rugby League have reacted. There's a deal of telling comment in the RL's statement about rugby league needing Bradford ... its extremely commendable but I ask myself will any other club get the same treatment and would we?
The Mirror have leaked the letter sent to all clubs by the board of the RL about the RL's position http://c.newsnow.co.uk/A/865645383?-4338:2393:3
I think for all the drama/excitement of the MPG the RFL would still prefer a franchise-based approach to control top flight membership. Bradford are an iconic SL club run by a succession of inept regimes but with the biggest latent support in the game - they averaged almost 15k attendance in 2003 which the other pretenders to SL status, and most clubs already in SL, can only dream of. I can see why the RFL would want to protect the possibility of Bradford's return to the top flight as a well run Bradford would bring more to the competition than many of the current incumbents. Not saying it's fair, just what the RFL's context probably is.
