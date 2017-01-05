Is our squad not complete? Is there anyone that we would really want and anyone of those that would be interested in the London life. The reality is that's where we have issues convincing anyone to leave the comfort blanket that is the m62 corridor
Must be the first time we haven't had anyone cry off with homesickness in preseason - or have I spoken too soon?
Well f**k my hat, I didn't know that!
Come all without, come all within, we're London Broncos not the H********s!
