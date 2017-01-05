WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford Bulls

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:15 pm
Exiled down south
I wonder if we have had a look at any Bulls players that are available.
Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 2:22 pm
mickyb1234
Is our squad not complete? Is there anyone that we would really want and anyone of those that would be interested in the London life.
The reality is that's where we have issues convincing anyone to leave the comfort blanket that is the m62 corridor

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 7:28 pm
kingsting
let them stay in our league 2 easy points

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:13 pm
knock-on

kingsting wrote:
let them stay in our league 2 easy points

Will it not be the same for the rest of the league that plays them.

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 8:28 pm
mickyb1234
Taking any team for granted is dangerous

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Thu Jan 05, 2017 9:05 pm
wire-quin
Silver RLFANS Member
4 easy points
HKR benefit as they have them 3 times
Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 5:36 pm
Southern Reiver
Free-scoring winger
Looks like a new club in Bradford has been agreed, starting in Championship on minus 12
Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 8:36 pm
mickyb1234
Agree or disagree with the deal at least the fixtures will get played. Let's see what sort of squad they can get together! Any thoughts on names for the new club I am thinking the Bradford liquidators

Re: Bradford Bulls

Post Fri Jan 13, 2017 9:37 pm
Rob from Erith
Free-scoring winger
mickyb1234 wrote:
Is our squad not complete? Is there anyone that we would really want and anyone of those that would be interested in the London life.
The reality is that's where we have issues convincing anyone to leave the comfort blanket that is the m62 corridor


Must be the first time we haven't had anyone cry off with homesickness in preseason - or have I spoken too soon?
