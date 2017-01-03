WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bradford Bulls | Administration - LIQUIDATION

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:20 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1728
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
Are the lower league clubs happy that Bradford PA Bulls are being offered a place in the Championship ? Is all there hard work for nothing ?
Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 9:58 pm
Homer Simpson
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Tue Sep 30, 2008 2:30 pm
Posts: 1728
Location: 742 Evergreen Terrace, Springfield.
By letting them stay in the championship it's showing that cheating does pay.
Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 10:07 pm
LeedsDave
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Sun May 22, 2005 2:34 pm
Posts: 2384
Location: Headingley
Not really.

It's sensible. Putting another team in there now gives them no time to prepare financially or squad wise.

This Bradford team obviously won't either but relegation would certainly look to be on the cards and it gives the team coming up time to properly prepare.

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 8:35 am
Frosties.
Joined: Fri Oct 27, 2006 11:24 pm
Posts: 7394
Been told Mellor has signed for Huddersfield Giants and Adam O'Brien has signed for Hull FC.
Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:06 am
Biff Tannen
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Sun Jul 22, 2012 3:32 pm
Posts: 4735
Location: Hill Valley
Leon Pryce was seen having a latte with GH in Starbucks Leeds by my mates dads friend from work...
Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 11:08 am
William Eve
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Oct 07, 2005 1:38 pm
Posts: 4620
Biff Tannen wrote:
Leon Pryce was seen having a latte with GH in Starbucks Leeds by my mates dads friend from work...

True story.
And Leon Pryce paid for GH's coffee.
There were no get-out clauses on that one.
And you don't enter contract negotiations with GH thinking you'll come out on top.
See you in court.
GH by plenty.

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 1:30 pm
chapylad
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 1:20 pm
Posts: 3051
Location: location, location
Frosties. wrote:
Been told Mellor has signed for Huddersfield Giants and Adam O'Brien has signed for Hull FC.

I would have been happy with both of them at Leeds although some on here do not rate O`Brien.
Mellor looks a good prospect from what I have seen of him.
Maybe Huddersfield offered him more or told him he had plenty of chance to win a trophy or two!

Post Wed Jan 04, 2017 10:43 pm
INKERS75
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 7:00 am
Posts: 24
I feel very sorry for the Bulls players, staff and fans. I sincerely hope that they reform, personally in League 1 with no points deduction.
