Re: Bradford Bulls | Administration - LIQUIDATION

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:16 pm
William Eve
Frosties. wrote:
I reckon we could see two at Leeds.

Only two?

Keighley Cougars.

Re: Bradford Bulls | Administration - LIQUIDATION

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:18 pm
Neruda
batleyrhino wrote:
Any clues who? Out of a squad not good enough to make the middle 8's who is really worth signing?


wasnt there a rumour about Alex Mellor earlier this off season? and im guessing O'Brien might be the other one

Re: Bradford Bulls | Administration - LIQUIDATION

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:30 pm
William Eve
batleyrhino wrote:
Any clues who? Out of a squad not good enough to make the middle 8's who is really worth signing?

Shame about the Bulls, it used to be good on Derby days, but such consistent poor management made this inevitable really. Feel sorry for those with emotional investments in the club but not those with financial ones.

An over-simplistic viewpoint but one which fits a simplistic neoliberal outlook which inevitably applies to everything which fails, or is allowed to fail (apart from banks of course).

A more rounded view would take into account the myriad of external influences within the game who were intent upon giving the club a good kicking when it was already down.

Re: Bradford Bulls | Administration - LIQUIDATION

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 6:54 pm
It's a sad situation for so many people. The ones I feel for the most are players and staff who find themselves in a predicament none of us would want to be in. I hope the RFL is working behind the scenes to help these people in some way

Re: Bradford Bulls | Administration - LIQUIDATION

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:17 pm
A very sad day for the fans and all those relying on the club for an income. I'm sure Bradford Northern Bulls or similar will return, albeit it will be tough short term. The fact that one of only four teams to have won SL have gone is a reflection of the lack of money in RL.

Perhaps a reminder of what a good job GH and Caddick have done in the round.

Whilst I don't fully subscribe to BIlly Eve's views on decline, IMO there is a strong grain of reality in it.

In the close season, there have been virtually no positive news items in BBC sport RL webpages. If you look today 10/15 are negative including bulls into liquidation, sandow being charged with public nuisance ( this is a man who no longer actually plays the game), England cancel pre-season camp in Dubai, Diamond says Cas fired solomona, paralysed player sends legal letter to NRL, Sheffield Eagles to play home games at Wakefield, multiple players walking out of clubs to return down under.

The positive stories are relatively weak, one is Leeds signing Parcell. This of course was only due to numerous negative reports on segeyaro. The game needs to get some media management and create some interest desperately to replace some of this. For example, what Cuthbo did recently for kids in hospital should not just be on Leeds rhinos site but rammed down bbc's and papers throats. He is a likeable, charismatic guy and should be a marketeer's dream, big tough guy looks like a teddy bear with heart of gold, women's magazines should be lapping it up never mind just RL. Also Stevie Ward's magazine work should be great news , what other sportsman can you think of doing such a thing and acknowledging Mental health issues - the guy is good looking, intelligent, another marketeer's dream. I'm sure there must be great stories you could get at saints, wire and the others but it needs effort.

End of rant. On a separate point, Would hope that Adrian Morley and Plume are looking at Bradford youngsters that are available. I would be chasing young Scurr from Stanningley (if still at Bradford , I am a bit out of touch).

Re: Bradford Bulls | Administration - LIQUIDATION

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 7:20 pm
Neruda wrote:
wasnt there a rumour about Alex Mellor earlier this off season? and im guessing O'Brien might be the other one


These are the two I can see coming in. I personally would be happy with both as they have more potential. I also wouldn't have minded Keyes.
