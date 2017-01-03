WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Administration 3 - now in technicolour

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:15 pm
RickyF1 User avatar
KCNBABT wrote:
Announcement currently delayed whilst all players and staff are advised individually on the legal action.

What legal action would that be?

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:16 pm
DemonUK User avatar
Scarey71 wrote:
Does liquidation also mean Pet-tit gets f**k all? There has to be a bright side?


Liquidation means all assets will be sold and proceeds go to Administrators and creditors...or as far as it can anyway. Hope it isn't true but your dyslexic poster is persevering with the grim news.
Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:17 pm
debaser wrote:
And no one has tweeted anything at all from the meeting still?


I find that very strange, as in a liquidation they're not bothered about offending their current employer as they haven't got one anymore. If a liquidation everyone will be having one to one consultation meetings, but they would be very short and sweet

Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:17 pm
Bullseye User avatar
Why does that need to be done individually?
Post Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:18 pm
debaser User avatar
I'm refusing to believe anything until
I have read it on the Bulls website...
(and I feel fine)
