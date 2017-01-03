|
KCNBABT wrote:
Announcement currently delayed whilst all players and staff are advised individually on the legal action.
What legal action would that be?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:16 pm
Scarey71 wrote:
Does liquidation also mean Pet-tit gets f**k all? There has to be a bright side?
Liquidation means all assets will be sold and proceeds go to Administrators and creditors...or as far as it can anyway. Hope it isn't true but your dyslexic poster is persevering with the grim news.
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:17 pm
debaser wrote:
And no one has tweeted anything at all from the meeting still?
I find that very strange, as in a liquidation they're not bothered about offending their current employer as they haven't got one anymore. If a liquidation everyone will be having one to one consultation meetings, but they would be very short and sweet
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:17 pm
Why does that need to be done individually?
Tue Jan 03, 2017 1:18 pm
I'm refusing to believe anything until
I have read it on the Bulls website...
